Selma Blair Just Redefined The Hair Tie, And We’re Obsessed

Selma Blair is well-known for making a statement on the FROW and on the red carpet, but her latest look at Paris Couture Fashion Week continues to have us rethinking the blurred lines between fashion and beauty – and then some.

On Monday, the Legally Blonde actor was photographed outside the Schiparelli Haute Couture AW 2024 show wearing an oversized tan suit, a chunky brown leather belt and a white button-up shirt, but it was her hair, or rather literal hair tie, that stopped us in our tracks.

Wearing her short blonde bob in a messy style with a side-parting, Blair was seen sporting a tie made of the same coloured hair worn in a three-strand plait, that cascaded down the buttons of her shirt, and then was tucked into her belt.

Blair’s exact oversized suit and matching hair-made tie were shown on the runway weeks ago, during the label’s Fall 2025 runway presentation in March, courtesy of creative director Daniel Roseberry.

Marie Claire reports the London-based hairstylist Paul Jones was the brains behind matching the hair tie to her own head of hair, while the front pieces of her hair were were slightly curled to frame her face.

For those with long enough hair, you could achieve the same look by tying your hair back into a ponytail, releasing a few tendrils at the front, splitting the ponytail into two pieces, threading it through the back of the collar to the front, and plaiting it as far as it can go.

At the show, Blair was sat between Kylie Jenner, who wore a Bridgerton bridal-inspired custom Schiaparelli look, and singer Anitta, who dressed in a black and white dress.

Days prior, Blair arrived at the Ami Paris SS25 show wearing a brown trench coat, leather gloves and black heels, with her platinum blonde hair worn long and in messy curls, also courtesy of Jones.

