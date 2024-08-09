Seniors swear by this 'effective and safe' anti-slip bath mat to help prevent falls in the shower — and it's 58% off

This "comfortable" bath mat has more than 60,000 five-star ratings to back it up.

This top-rated bath mat will help prevent slips and falls — and it's 58% off right now. (Photos via Amazon)

While few things are better than a good shower, it's important to stay safe when dealing with slippery porcelain and tile. According to HealthLink BC, thousands of older adults fall and hurt themselves every year. The organization recommends installing non-skid mats inside your shower or tub to help prevent unexpected injuries.

Right now, the Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Mat from Amazon Canada is a whopping 58 per cent off its original price of $40 — bringing it down to just $17. It has more than 60,000 five-star ratings to back it up, with shoppers calling it "effective and safe." Keep scrolling to see more about the deal and what people are saying about the product.

The details

This textured, plastic bath mat has hundreds of suction cups that adhere to the bottom of your tub and shower to keep it firmly in place. It also has dozens of drainage holes that easily allow water to flow under the mat, helping to prevent stagnant water from sitting on the mat and in your tub.

The mat itself is 35 x 16 inches, and it comes in 20 different colour options, including transparent and opaque choices.

If it's starting to look a little dirty, all you need to do is throw it in your washing machine and then let it air dry.

What reviewers are saying

⭐ 4.5/5 stars

🛍️ 81,000+ reviews

🏅"Incredibly effective" and has a "cushion-like feeling."

Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Mat (Photo via Amazon)

Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Mat $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Someone called the product the "best shower mat ever" and said that they'd repurchase it if needed. Another said that it's "incredibly effective" and shared that it has a "cushion-like feeling."

Other shoppers also said it's "comfy on the feet" and also comfortable to sit on, noting that they "feel much safer" when dealing with the slippery surfaces.

However, some users say it could use "a little more padding," while others say the size is awkward for their particular shower or tub — all things to keep in mind before purchasing.

The verdict

With more than 60,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say this Amazon's Choice bath mat is comfortable and effective. Most importantly, it makes them feel safer in the shower and helps prevent shower- and bath-related injuries. However, be sure to take down the measurements of your tub or shower before ordering.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

