Sephora shoppers are loving this $78 holiday gift set: 'Grab this while you can!'

The Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves gift set comes with a mix of 11 mini and full-size beauty products.

It may only be the end of September, but it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays — and Sephora's incredible selection of coveted holiday beauty sets.

In recent weeks, the retailer has begun rolling out dozens of new holiday value sets, and as any Sephora fanatic can tell you, they're worth adding to cart ASAP.

In case you need a little shopping inspiration, one of the best gift sets that's still available to shop is the Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves kit.

Sephora Sephora Favourites Holiday Must Haves This beauty set has a $242 value, and is filled with 11 bestselling makeup, skincare and hair goodies. $78 at Sephora

This gift set is filled with some of Sephora's best sellers, and is the perfect opportunity to trial the retailer's "holy grail" products for less. The kit retails for $78, though it has a value of $242 worth of goodies from Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Fenty Beauty and more.

Shoppers say that "all of these products are awesome" and this value set offers "amazing value" for those looking to test out some new beauty products.

"Grab this while you can!" raved one reviewer.

If this gift set doesn't have what you're looking for, we've gathered 10 more of Sephora's holiday gift sets to add to cart, because you can bet they won't stick around for long.

Clinique Cult Classic Lip Duo Set. Image via Sephora.

This lip duo comes with two mini version of Clinique's iconic Almost Lipstick formula. It includes the shade Pink Honey and the sellout colour Black Honey.

$22 at Sephora

Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit. Image via Sephora.

After a night on the town, this complete skincare kit has your evening routine covered. It includes a cleanser, exfoliating serum, moisturizer and eye cream for a $187 value.

$128 at Sephora

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Palette. Image via Sephora.

Get glowing skin in a flash with this pressed powder palette, which includes one finishing powder, two blushes, one bronzer and one highlighter — along with one brand-new shade of blush.

$122 at Sephora

Laneige Midnight Minis Set. Image via Sephora.

Get your hands on this set of mini Lip Sleeping Masks, which comes with five delicious flavours: Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco and Mango.

$26 at Sephora

Ouai Detox Shampoo & Leave In Conditioner Hair Set. Image via Sephora.

Ideal for all hair types, this haircare bundle includes Ouai's Detox Shampoo to cleanse away dirt and oil and a Leave In Conditioner to smooth and detangle.

$59 at Sephora

Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Kit. Image via Sephora.

This skincare kit has a $118 value, and comes with two full-size products (a toner and serum), plus one mini moisturizer.

$82 at Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set. Image via Sephora.

Love mixing things up when it comes to fragrance? Then this set of four mini Sol de Janeiro scents is sure to be a hit.

$44 at Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Mistletoe Blushin’ Lip and Cheek Stain and Blush Duo. Image via Sephora.

With an estimated value of $71, this Benefit duo is a great deal at just $39. It includes two must-haves: a Benetint lip and cheek stain and a powder blush.

$39 at Sephora

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Double Dose Duo. Image via Sephora.

Get a double dose of this cult-classic setting spray for just $58, rather than the regular retail price of $86.

$58 at Sephora

Caudalie Pores & Glow Duo Minis Set. Image via Sephora.

This mini skincare set includes a bestselling elixir and mask to visibly tighten pores fast while prepping skin — all in a convenient, travel-friendly size.

$27 at Sephora

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.