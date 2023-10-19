Advertisement
These Sephora holiday gifts are somehow still in stock: 11 sets worth adding to cart

It's still only October but you can already shop these Sephora holiday gift sets.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·3 min read
While it's still only October, it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays — and Sephora's incredible selection of coveted holiday beauty sets.

In recent weeks, the retailer has begun rolling out dozens of new holiday gift sets, and as any Sephora fanatic can tell you, they're worth adding to cart ASAP.

In case you need a little shopping inspiration, one of the best gift sets that's still available to shop is the Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves kit.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves (shop in Canada)

Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves (shop in the U.S.)

$78 CAD at Sephora Canada $58 USD at Sephora U.S.

This gift set is filled with some of Sephora's best sellers, and it's the perfect opportunity to trial the retailer's "holy grail" products for less.

The kit retails for $78, though it has a value of $242 worth of goodies from Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Fenty Beauty and more.

Sephora

Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves

Grab this Sephora holiday set before it sells out. 

$78 at Sephora

Shoppers say "all of these products are awesome" and this value set offers "amazing value" for those looking to test out some new beauty products.

"Grab this while you can!" raved one reviewer.

If this gift set doesn't have what you're looking for, we've gathered even more of Sephora's holiday gift sets to add to cart, because you can bet they won't stick around for long.

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar contains 24 goodies from the Sephora Collection, including makeup, skincare, bath products and accessories.

Sephora

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

The limited-edition Sephora Collection Advent Calendar includes 24 makeup, skincare, bath, and accessory surprises.

$66 at Sephora

Rare Beauty Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo

This lip duo comes with a limited-edition, full-size Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil and Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in the perfect universal rose brown shade.

Sephora

Rare Beauty Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo

It's the perfect lip duo for fall and winter.

$34 at Sephora

Sephora Favourites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit

Give your makeup kit a clean beauty upgrade this holiday season. This $144-value set includes five full-size bestsellers from Rose Inc, Saie, Kosas, Caliray and Merit.

Sephora

Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit

FInd your new favourite clean beauty products. 

$57 at Sephora

Caudalie Premier Cru Set

This three-step skincare routine targets signs of aging to visibly plump skin and reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles.

Sephora

Caudalie Premier Cru Set

Enjoy this anti-aging skincare set that includes a moisturizer, serum and eye cream.

$160 at Sephora

Sephora Favourites Glitz and Glam Makeup Set

This makeup kit is a must-have pick for the 2023 holiday season. The 10-piece set includes everything you need for a glam glow-up.

Sephora

Sephora Favourites Glitz and Glam Makeup Set

Try out ten beauty picks to glow for the holidays.

$68 at Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Body Boost Set

Get a triple dose of your favourite Sole de Janeiro scent with this skincare set that includes a body wash, body lotion and perfume mist.

Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Body Boost Set

This skincare set delivers hydration and an irresistible scent. 

$62 at Sephora

Ouai Detox Shampoo & Leave In Conditioner Hair Set

Ideal for all hair types, this haircare bundle includes Ouai's Detox Shampoo to cleanse away dirt and oil, as well as a Leave In Conditioner to smooth and detangle.

Sephora

OUAI Detox Shampoo & Leave In Conditioner Hair Set

Get gorgeous hair in a flash with this shampoo and conditioner duo.

$59 at Sephora

Summer Fridays The Mini Lip Butter Balm Set

These hydrating balms use shea and murumuru seed butters to soothe dry lips, while also providing a sheer dose of colour.

Sephora

Summer Fridays The Mini Lip Butter Balm Set

Four mini tinted lip balms to share or enjoy all for yourself.

$33 at Sephora

Sephora Collection Hydrate & Glow Skincare Set

Add this skincare duo to your daily routine. It contains a serum and moisturizer that are fragrance-free and formulated with more than 93 per cent ingredients from natural origin.

Sephora

Sephora Collection Hydrate & Glow Skincare Set

This set offers a serum and moisturizer for glowing skin. 

$40 at Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Mistletoe Blushin’ Lip and Cheek Stain and Blush Duo

With an estimated value of $71, this Benefit duo is a great deal at just $39. It includes two must-haves: a Benetint lip and cheek stain and a powder blush.

Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Mistletoe Blushin’ Lip and Cheek Stain and Blush Duo

Snag this holiday set with a $71 value for just $39.

$39 at Sephora

