These Sephora holiday gifts are somehow still in stock: 11 sets worth adding to cart

The Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves gift set comes with a mix of 11 mini and full-size beauty products.

While it's still only October, it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays — and Sephora's incredible selection of coveted holiday beauty sets.

In recent weeks, the retailer has begun rolling out dozens of new holiday gift sets, and as any Sephora fanatic can tell you, they're worth adding to cart ASAP.

In case you need a little shopping inspiration, one of the best gift sets that's still available to shop is the Sephora Favorites Holiday Must Haves kit.

Sephora Favourites Holiday Must Haves

$78 CAD at Sephora Canada $58 USD at Sephora U.S.

This gift set is filled with some of Sephora's best sellers, and it's the perfect opportunity to trial the retailer's "holy grail" products for less.

The kit retails for $78, though it has a value of $242 worth of goodies from Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Fenty Beauty and more.

Shoppers say "all of these products are awesome" and this value set offers "amazing value" for those looking to test out some new beauty products.

"Grab this while you can!" raved one reviewer.

If this gift set doesn't have what you're looking for, we've gathered even more of Sephora's holiday gift sets to add to cart, because you can bet they won't stick around for long.

The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar contains 24 goodies from the Sephora Collection, including makeup, skincare, bath products and accessories.

This lip duo comes with a limited-edition, full-size Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil and Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in the perfect universal rose brown shade.

Give your makeup kit a clean beauty upgrade this holiday season. This $144-value set includes five full-size bestsellers from Rose Inc, Saie, Kosas, Caliray and Merit.

This three-step skincare routine targets signs of aging to visibly plump skin and reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles.

This makeup kit is a must-have pick for the 2023 holiday season. The 10-piece set includes everything you need for a glam glow-up.

Get a triple dose of your favourite Sole de Janeiro scent with this skincare set that includes a body wash, body lotion and perfume mist.

Ideal for all hair types, this haircare bundle includes Ouai's Detox Shampoo to cleanse away dirt and oil, as well as a Leave In Conditioner to smooth and detangle.

These hydrating balms use shea and murumuru seed butters to soothe dry lips, while also providing a sheer dose of colour.

Add this skincare duo to your daily routine. It contains a serum and moisturizer that are fragrance-free and formulated with more than 93 per cent ingredients from natural origin.

With an estimated value of $71, this Benefit duo is a great deal at just $39. It includes two must-haves: a Benetint lip and cheek stain and a powder blush.

