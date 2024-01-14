Sephora just dropped their Lunar New Year beauty sets — and prices start under $40

Advertisement
Melina Brum
the sephora lunar new year collection
Sephora dropped its Lunar New Year collection — shop the limited-edition sets. (Photos via Sephora)

Sephora just released its Lunar New Year collection — so if you're looking to ring in the new year with a beauty refresh, read on. The retailer has just dropped a range of limited-edition beauty sets inspired by the Year of the Dragon in the 2024 Chinese zodiac. So, whether you're into makeup, skincare or hair care, there are plenty of stunning products to choose from, including a sample-size set of beauty favourites. What's more, you can expect limited-edition Lunar New Year-inspired packaging on each product (great for collectors!). With that said, these exclusive picks won't be around for long, so you'll want to grab them while you can. To discover the best of Sephora's Lunar New Year collection, keep scrolling.

Sephora Favourites Lunar New Year Makeup Superstars

Enjoy sample-sized products from Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Laura Mercier and more. This set is the perfect opportunity to try out new formulas!

Sephora Favourites Lunar New Year Makeup Superstars

This set includes eight sample-size beauty favourites.

Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set

If you made an ode to yourself to indulge in self-care this year, this luxury sample set is the perfect starter. You'll receive mini luxe products from Shiseido, La Mer, Kérastase and more.

Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set

This set includes 12 sample-size luxury favourites.

Oribe Lunar New Year Magnificent Volume Hair Set

If your hair is in need of some volume but you don't want it to feel weighed down, this set is absolutely perfect for thickening things up.

Oribe Lunar New Year Magnificent Volume Hair Set

This set includes three full-size products: shampoo, conditioner and thickening spray.

Nars Light Reflecting Setting Powder Lunar New Year Set

This translucent setting powder and mini brush duo will be perfect to carry with you on the go — and the red packaging is so elevated!

Nars Light Reflecting Setting Powder Lunar New Year Set

This set includes a setting powder and a mini brush.

Tower 28 x Kung Fu Panda 4 Cream Blush + Lip Gloss Kit

In this cute Kung Fu Panda-themed set, you'll get a ShineOn Non-Sticky Lip Jelly Gloss in a clear shade with gold shimmer and BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in the shade Dumpling Hour.

Tower 28 x Kung Fu Panda 4 Cream Blush + Lip Gloss Kit

This set includes a two full-size bestsellers.

Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Mini RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Duo

These eyeshadow sticks have a shimmery metallic finish and intense, buildable colour that'll last for up to 12 hours of wear.

Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Mini RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Duo

This set includes two minis of the popular RoseGlow Caviar Sticks.

Oribe Lunar New Year Hair Alchemy Strengthening Shampoo & Conditioner Set

This lavish shampoo and conditioner set will aim to strengthen your hair and reinforce fragile hair. It'll help with breakage while improving elasticity and strength.

Oribe Lunar New Year Hair Alchemy Strengthening Shampoo & Conditioner Set

This set includes a litre-sized shampoo and conditioner.

Tower 28 x Kung Fu Panda 4 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

This bestselling facial spray will successfully soothe and purify your skin while preventing flare-ups. It's fragrance-free and helps with redness, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Tower 28 x Kung Fu Panda 4 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

This classic product features a limited-edition Kung Fu Panda makeover.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Lunar New Year

This serum uses ginseng extract and a Korean herb blend to keep skin hydrated, soothed and radiant.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Lunar New Year

This serum targets fine lines and wrinkles, dryness & dullness.

Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Translucent Loose Setting Powder + Velour Puff

This classic bestseller is re-imagined in festive Lunar New Year packaging. You can use this loose powder to set your makeup for up to 16 hours.

Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Translucent Loose Setting Powder + Velour Puff

This loose setting powder is matte and translucent.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.