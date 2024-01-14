Sephora just dropped their Lunar New Year beauty sets — and prices start under $40
Ring in the Year of the Dragon with these exclusive makeup, skincare and hair care products.
Sephora just released its Lunar New Year collection — so if you're looking to ring in the new year with a beauty refresh, read on. The retailer has just dropped a range of limited-edition beauty sets inspired by the Year of the Dragon in the 2024 Chinese zodiac. So, whether you're into makeup, skincare or hair care, there are plenty of stunning products to choose from, including a sample-size set of beauty favourites. What's more, you can expect limited-edition Lunar New Year-inspired packaging on each product (great for collectors!). With that said, these exclusive picks won't be around for long, so you'll want to grab them while you can. To discover the best of Sephora's Lunar New Year collection, keep scrolling.
Sephora Favourites Lunar New Year Makeup Superstars
Enjoy sample-sized products from Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Laura Mercier and more. This set is the perfect opportunity to try out new formulas!
This set includes eight sample-size beauty favourites.
Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set
If you made an ode to yourself to indulge in self-care this year, this luxury sample set is the perfect starter. You'll receive mini luxe products from Shiseido, La Mer, Kérastase and more.
This set includes 12 sample-size luxury favourites.
Oribe Lunar New Year Magnificent Volume Hair Set
If your hair is in need of some volume but you don't want it to feel weighed down, this set is absolutely perfect for thickening things up.
This set includes three full-size products: shampoo, conditioner and thickening spray.
Nars Light Reflecting Setting Powder Lunar New Year Set
This translucent setting powder and mini brush duo will be perfect to carry with you on the go — and the red packaging is so elevated!
This set includes a setting powder and a mini brush.
Tower 28 x Kung Fu Panda 4 Cream Blush + Lip Gloss Kit
In this cute Kung Fu Panda-themed set, you'll get a ShineOn Non-Sticky Lip Jelly Gloss in a clear shade with gold shimmer and BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in the shade Dumpling Hour.
This set includes a two full-size bestsellers.
Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Mini RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Duo
These eyeshadow sticks have a shimmery metallic finish and intense, buildable colour that'll last for up to 12 hours of wear.
This set includes two minis of the popular RoseGlow Caviar Sticks.
Oribe Lunar New Year Hair Alchemy Strengthening Shampoo & Conditioner Set
This lavish shampoo and conditioner set will aim to strengthen your hair and reinforce fragile hair. It'll help with breakage while improving elasticity and strength.
This set includes a litre-sized shampoo and conditioner.
Tower 28 x Kung Fu Panda 4 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
This bestselling facial spray will successfully soothe and purify your skin while preventing flare-ups. It's fragrance-free and helps with redness, making it ideal for sensitive skin.
This classic product features a limited-edition Kung Fu Panda makeover.
Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Lunar New Year
This serum uses ginseng extract and a Korean herb blend to keep skin hydrated, soothed and radiant.
This serum targets fine lines and wrinkles, dryness & dullness.
Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Translucent Loose Setting Powder + Velour Puff
This classic bestseller is re-imagined in festive Lunar New Year packaging. You can use this loose powder to set your makeup for up to 16 hours.
This loose setting powder is matte and translucent.
