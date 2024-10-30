'The Sex Lives Of College Girls' Season 3 Will Finally Premiere In November

Let's all breathe a sigh of relief: The Sex Lives of College Girls has been renewed for a third season on Max. The news arrived a day before the season two finale aired in December 2022, following a string of cancelations on the streamer that had many fans worrying about the fate of the beloved comedy.

The series from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble follows four freshman roommates at the fictional Essex College as they navigate life, love, friendships, finances, their independence, and of course, sex. Season two, which premiered in November 2022, posed a new set of challenges for our core group of unlikely friends: Leighton (Renée Rapp) is dating multiple people, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is trying to pay back her student loan, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is tackling biochem, and Bela (Amrit Kaur) is launching her own comedy zine.

'Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,' Suzanna Makkos, Max’s EVP of original comedy and adult animation said in a statement at the time. 'This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos.'

But what exactly will the next season bring? Here’s what we know so far.

When will 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 come out?

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 will premiere on Thursday, November 21, with new episodes arriving weekly. There’ll be 10 episodes total.

Max and HBO previously teased that the new season would be 'coming soon' in 2024, according to a sizzle reel shared on August 4. The brief clip (around 0:42) shows the girls—Bela, Whitney, Kimberly, and Leighton—dancing together at a party.

This marks a change from earlier announcements, which said SLOCG would premiere in the first half of 2024. Casey Bloys, HBO and Max CEO and Chairman, previously announced the news during a presentation on November 2, 2023. The network confirmed the news with a sizzle reel a month later.

To give you a general sense of the timeline for past seasons, season two arrived almost exactly one year after the season one premiere. However, the actors and writers’ strikes of 2023 resulted in delays.

Is there a 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 trailer?

Max dropped the first teaser of the new season on October 9. Footage teases Leighton’s (Rapp) final days on the show, along with the girls’ usual shenanigans: Whitney and Kimberly doing a 'double walk of shame,' Bela’s quest to sleep with the school mascot, and Kimberly accidentally swiping right on Whitney’s dad on a dating app. Watch the full thing below.

What will 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 be about?

While we await official plot details, the season two finale teased some major changes to come. Kimberly falls for Canaan, Whitney's ex, and they finally share a kiss on campus while, unbeknownst to them, Whitney watches, heartbroken. Though Kimberly is unaware of what her roomie witnessed, the betrayal is enough to send Whitney marching to her sorority, demanding to move in with her Kappa sisters. That's one roommate down.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Chalamet said that even she wasn’t prepared for what the ramifications of that kiss would be.

'I was like, "oh no, this is drama. It's going to be drama. Why is there drama?"' she joked. 'But I just think it also gives room to explore at the top of season three. That's going to be such a big interest for the audience too, to see how [fans] react.'

Leighton, who recently dumped her super lookalike girlfriend Tatum, reunites with Alicia (Midori Francis), her girlfriend from season 1. And although she was looking forward to moving into the Kappa house, she rightfully changed her mind after an alumnus and donor made offensive remarks to her about queer and non-binary people.

And as for Bela—where do we start with Bela!—she made a string of bad decisions in season two, ending with her savagely discouraging an aspiring comedy writer who asked her for advice. (Her heartless criticisms also got her canceled online.) After some deep self-reflection, and realising she just keeps hurting people, Bela meets with the dean and requests to transfer schools. That's another roommate down.

Will Bela ever come back to Essex College, and is Amrit Kaur leaving the show for good? Is there a chance for Whitney and Kimberly to become friends again? And can Leighton make things work with Alicia this time around? We have so many questions!

Who will star in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?

In season two, Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp, and Scott were joined by the following series regulars: Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.

In April, a new casting announcement was made, welcoming English actress Mia Rodgers, who Deadline reports will play a new character named play Taylor, a first-year international student on exchange at Essex College.

Deadline reported in May that Michael Hsu Rosen would be joining the cast in a major recurring role as an Essex student named Brian. Rosen was a series regular on Glamorous, Pretty Smart, Tiny Pretty Things, and guest-starred on The Good Doctor.

In June, it was announced that four more students were coming to Essex: Devin Craig from Queen Sugar, Ruby Cruz known for her role in Bottoms, Michael Provost, and Roby Attal.

Is Reneé Rapp leaving the show?

It appears so. Deadline reported on July 10 that Rapp will only appear in a 'handful of episodes' in season three 'but will not be a series regular and will depart the show after those episodes.'

Rapp confirmed her exit on social media with a bittersweet note. 'A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life,' she wrote in part of her message. 'I love who I am ten times more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation, but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know.'

She added, 'I'm so excited for this season and I can't wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.'

Rapp also addressed her new chapter to ELLE.com shortly after dropping her debut studio album in August 2023.

'To be honest, I think the biggest feeling right now I feel, and it will sound cheesy, but I feel overwhelmingly grateful for everything that I’ve been able to be a part of. And I hope that it continues in my life, and I hope that I’ll be able to get that lucky again. I have made the greatest friends over the last couple years and friends who have come to be my collaborators in music,' she said.



Ahead of starring in Mean Girls, she spoke to Vanity Fair in January 2024 about leaving the show to pursue a solo career. 'The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person,' she said. 'And I think that is a difference from things I’ve experienced in the past.'

In August 2024, co-creator Justin Noble hinted that Rapp could potentially be back in future seasons.

'[She] definitely still has some lessons and room to grow ahead of her,' Noble told Teen Vogue. 'She’ll be faced with a couple of big choices and she’ll have to make a couple of big decisions in all aspects of her life.'



