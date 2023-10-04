French brand Sézane is approved by Kate Middleton & Selena Gomez: How to shop it in Canada
The celeb-approved brand is my favourite for classic, feminine and French-inspired styles.
If you're anything like me, you're constantly on the hunt for what's new and exciting in the world of fashion. Sometimes that means branching out beyond my tried and trusted brands, which led to me discovering French retailer Sézane.
Spotted on the likes of Kate Middleton and Selena Gomez, this celeb-approved brand has become one of my all-time favourites for classic yet feminine pieces with a French-inspired twist.
Curious about what's to love? Keep reading for all the details.
What is Sézane?
Launched in 2013 as one of France's first online-only fashion brands, Sézane is now a favourite among celebrities and influencers looking to add a little French flair to their wardrobe.
The brand is best known for its feminine, wearable and accessible designs, all of which are thoughtfully and ethically-produced. You'll find whimsical and vintage-inspired clothing, shoes, and accessories to compliment your existing wardrobe, as well as chic basics like denim and knitwear that you'll want to wear on repeat.
Prices range from $25 CAD for socks, up to $1,265 CAD for leather outerwear.
How to shop Sézane in Canada
Despite being a French brand, Canadians can still get their hands on Sézane's sought-after styles — in fact, I've made a few orders myself since the brand started shipping to Canada! There are no customs and duties, making it easy for shoppers to avoid any surprises upon delivery. You'll also receive free delivery on orders over $250 CAD, plus free returns if your order doesn't work out.
If you're ready to get shopping, scroll through for 12 editor-approved picks from Sézane that are perfect for fall.
Best Sézane picks for fall
Max Shirt
In time to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Sézane just released a new pink version of their oversized Max Shirt. Plus, 100 per cent of the proceeds of this shirt will be donated to charity.
Albane Loafers
If you haven't already gotten your hands on a pair of loafers for fall, these might be worth grabbing ASAP. They have a chunky sole and leather construction that's made to last.
Michele Jacket
Take a page out of Kate Middleton's recent style playbook and opt for a chic two-piece suit this fall. This blazer can be worn on its own with jeans, or with the matching trousers.
Gaspard Cardigan
The Gaspard Cardigan is a Sézane classic, and comes in tons of colours to choose from. It's a wardrobe staple for fall and can be worn with the buttons down the front or back.
Dune Skirt
This pleated midi skirt has a vintage-inspired print that's perfect for pairing with your coziest sweaters this fall.
Will Jacket
Not just any denim jacket, the Will has a chic faux fur collar and lining to keep you extra warm this season.
Loulou Trousers
These elevated trousers will take any fall look to the next level. They feature a high waist, pleated front and an abstract leaf print that's sure to turn heads.
Tobias Jumper
Who doesn't love a little extra sparkle? This sweater has a bold, jewelry-inspired zipper and comes in your choice of beige or teal.
Claude Bag
With its half-moon shape, signature clasp and range of gorgeous colours, you'll want to add the Claude crossbody to your handbag collection.
Merry Dress
This dress is the perfect update to the classic little black dress. It has a plunging neckline, dramatic puffed sleeves and a delicate floral print.
Gatsby Marinière
A striped marinière has been a hallmark of French fashion for decades. Add this henley-style version to your close for a dose of "je ne sais quoi" appeal.
Le Crop Jeans
These cropped jeans made from 100 per cent organic cotton are a great choice for fall. The cropped length shows off your favourite boots, and the wide leg is flattering on a range of different body types.
