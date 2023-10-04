French brand Sézane is approved by Kate Middleton & Selena Gomez: How to shop it in Canada

Kate Middleton and Selena Gomez are fans of the French fashion brand Sézane. (Photos by Mark Cuthbert, Taylor Hill - Getty Images)

If you're anything like me, you're constantly on the hunt for what's new and exciting in the world of fashion. Sometimes that means branching out beyond my tried and trusted brands, which led to me discovering French retailer Sézane.

Spotted on the likes of Kate Middleton and Selena Gomez, this celeb-approved brand has become one of my all-time favourites for classic yet feminine pieces with a French-inspired twist.

Curious about what's to love? Keep reading for all the details.

What is Sézane?

Launched in 2013 as one of France's first online-only fashion brands, Sézane is now a favourite among celebrities and influencers looking to add a little French flair to their wardrobe.

The brand is best known for its feminine, wearable and accessible designs, all of which are thoughtfully and ethically-produced. You'll find whimsical and vintage-inspired clothing, shoes, and accessories to compliment your existing wardrobe, as well as chic basics like denim and knitwear that you'll want to wear on repeat.

Prices range from $25 CAD for socks, up to $1,265 CAD for leather outerwear.

How to shop Sézane in Canada

Despite being a French brand, Canadians can still get their hands on Sézane's sought-after styles — in fact, I've made a few orders myself since the brand started shipping to Canada! There are no customs and duties, making it easy for shoppers to avoid any surprises upon delivery. You'll also receive free delivery on orders over $250 CAD, plus free returns if your order doesn't work out.

If you're ready to get shopping, scroll through for 12 editor-approved picks from Sézane that are perfect for fall.

Best Sézane picks for fall

Max Shirt. Image via Sézane.

In time to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Sézane just released a new pink version of their oversized Max Shirt. Plus, 100 per cent of the proceeds of this shirt will be donated to charity.

$165 at Sézane

Albane Loafers. Image via Sézane.

If you haven't already gotten your hands on a pair of loafers for fall, these might be worth grabbing ASAP. They have a chunky sole and leather construction that's made to last.

$300 at Sézane

Michele Jacket. Image via Sézane.

Take a page out of Kate Middleton's recent style playbook and opt for a chic two-piece suit this fall. This blazer can be worn on its own with jeans, or with the matching trousers.

$300 at Sézane

Gaspard Cardigan. Image via Sézane.

The Gaspard Cardigan is a Sézane classic, and comes in tons of colours to choose from. It's a wardrobe staple for fall and can be worn with the buttons down the front or back.

$155 at Sézane

Dune Skirt. Image via Sézane.

This pleated midi skirt has a vintage-inspired print that's perfect for pairing with your coziest sweaters this fall.

$195 at Sézane

Will Jacket. Image via Sézane.

Not just any denim jacket, the Will has a chic faux fur collar and lining to keep you extra warm this season.

$275 at Sézane

Loulou Trousers. Image via Sézane.

These elevated trousers will take any fall look to the next level. They feature a high waist, pleated front and an abstract leaf print that's sure to turn heads.

$235 at Sézane

Tobias Jumper. Image via Sézane.

Who doesn't love a little extra sparkle? This sweater has a bold, jewelry-inspired zipper and comes in your choice of beige or teal.

$225 at Sézane

Claude Bag. Image via Sézane.

With its half-moon shape, signature clasp and range of gorgeous colours, you'll want to add the Claude crossbody to your handbag collection.

$585 at Sézane

Merry Dress. Image via Sézane.

This dress is the perfect update to the classic little black dress. It has a plunging neckline, dramatic puffed sleeves and a delicate floral print.

$255 at Sézane

Gatsby Marinière. Image via Sézane.

A striped marinière has been a hallmark of French fashion for decades. Add this henley-style version to your close for a dose of "je ne sais quoi" appeal.

$140 at Sézane

Le Crop Jeans. Image via Sézane.

These cropped jeans made from 100 per cent organic cotton are a great choice for fall. The cropped length shows off your favourite boots, and the wide leg is flattering on a range of different body types.

$165 at Sézane

