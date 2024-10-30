Share The Worst Place You've Ever Been Taken On A Date

We've all been on a bad date or two in our lives, and now's your chance to spill about the worst one you've ever been on.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell stare at each other in formal clothing while standing in front of the water and boats in "Anyone But You"
© Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Maybe they took you to a horror movie screening even though you hate anything remotely scary?

Omar Epps and Jada Pinkett Smith at a movie theater with patrons in Ghostface masks in "Scream 2"
© Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

Perhaps their idea of treating you to a fancy meal was the finest items found on the dollar menu at a local fast food joint?

Chicken nuggets and French fries served with a side of ketchup
Sean Gladwell / Getty Images

Or, maybe you became their plus one for a funeral even though you had *just* met them the other night?

People in formal attire carrying a wooden casket with white flowers on top, grassy background visible
Shironosov / Getty Images

Tell us the worst place you've ever been on a date in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

