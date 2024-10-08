Save £100 on 'incredible' Shark cordless vacuum slashed in price for Amazon Prime Day

Nab this best-selling cordless vacuum from Shark for £100 less than normal at Amazon. (Shark / Yahoo Life UK)

Calling all homeowners looking to upgrade their vacuum, leading home appliance brand, Shark, has some epic deals up for grabs in Amazon's October Prime Day sale, with huge price drops across a number of best-selling designs, including one of their most popular vacuum cleaners — Shark's Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum.

Originally retailing for £279.99, it has been slashed in price down to just £179.55, saving shoppers over a whopping £100.

Described by shoppers as an "amazing piece of tech", it's designed specifically for homes with pets, comes with a range of attachments, anti-allergen seal, two floor modes and 40-minute run time.

Why we rate it

The vacuum comes complete with three handy attachments: a Crevice Tool, Upholstery Tool and Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool.

The Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool in particular is what makes this model stand out, as it's been purposefully designed to remove embedded hair from upholstery — a true lifesaver if you have pets.

On top of that, it's also made with Shark’s signature Anti Hair Wrap Technology which removes long, short and pet hair from the brush roller as you clean, so you have a more efficient suction, and less faff de-fuzzing the roller yourself.

Perfect for homes with pets, it comes with a purposefully designed Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool. (Shark)

The flexible wand means it can bend underneath low-lying furniture. (Shark)

Easily transform it into a handheld vacuum cleaner at the click of a button. (Shark)

Boasting up to 40 minutes of run time on a full charge, you can switch between two floor modes including carpet and hard floor, and you won't miss a spot thanks to the LED headlights in the floorhead which will illuminate any hidden dust.

As for reaching those tricky spaces, the vacuum's easy-to-use, flexible wand means it can bend underneath low-lying furniture so you don't have to.

If that wasn't enough, you can transform it into a handheld vacuum cleaner at the click of a button.

Shark vacuum's are also approved by our editors who say the cordless device has transformed cleaning for them.

What the reviews say

With more than to 1,000 five-star reviews for this vacuum, and comments from shoppers describing it as the "best vacuum cleaner" they've ever owned, it's hard to argue with its capabilities.

Many shoppers described it as "excellent" in their reviews, while one even said it's "very manoeuvrable" and "easy to clean" with an "adequate battery life".

Another said it is "easy to operate, flexible, and disassemble" and perfect for reaching smaller areas and hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

