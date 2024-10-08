Save £100 on 'incredible' Shark cordless vacuum slashed in price for Amazon Prime Day
Calling all homeowners looking to upgrade their vacuum, leading home appliance brand, Shark, has some epic deals up for grabs in Amazon's October Prime Day sale, with huge price drops across a number of best-selling designs, including one of their most popular vacuum cleaners — Shark's Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum.
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum£180£280Save £100
Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro with Anti Hair Wrap Plus£250£430Save £180
Shark Steam Mop£136£160Save £24
Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum Cleaner£300£500Save £200
Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum£114£159Save £45
Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner£220£259Save £39
Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner£277£350Save £73
Shark StainStriker Stain & Spot Cleaner£125£150Save £25
Originally retailing for £279.99, it has been slashed in price down to just £179.55, saving shoppers over a whopping £100.
Described by shoppers as an "amazing piece of tech", it's designed specifically for homes with pets, comes with a range of attachments, anti-allergen seal, two floor modes and 40-minute run time.
🛍️ Product on sale: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum [Single Battery] IZ202UKT
💰 Best deal we've found: Get it for just £179.55 down from £279.99
⭐ Average star rating: 4.6 out of five
🛒 Reasons to buy: Easily cleans hard-to-reach places, three handy attachments, has anti-hair wrap technology and a long run-time
This best-selling cordless model from Shark makes hoovering efficient, speedy and fuss-free. It can run for up to 40 minutes and the battery is removable so it can be charged anywhere.
Why we rate it
The vacuum comes complete with three handy attachments: a Crevice Tool, Upholstery Tool and Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool.
The Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool in particular is what makes this model stand out, as it's been purposefully designed to remove embedded hair from upholstery — a true lifesaver if you have pets.
On top of that, it's also made with Shark’s signature Anti Hair Wrap Technology which removes long, short and pet hair from the brush roller as you clean, so you have a more efficient suction, and less faff de-fuzzing the roller yourself.
£179.55
£279.99 at Amazon £229 at John Lewis £229.99 £279.99 at Shark
Boasting up to 40 minutes of run time on a full charge, you can switch between two floor modes including carpet and hard floor, and you won't miss a spot thanks to the LED headlights in the floorhead which will illuminate any hidden dust.
As for reaching those tricky spaces, the vacuum's easy-to-use, flexible wand means it can bend underneath low-lying furniture so you don't have to.
If that wasn't enough, you can transform it into a handheld vacuum cleaner at the click of a button.
Shark vacuum's are also approved by our editors who say the cordless device has transformed cleaning for them.
What the reviews say
With more than to 1,000 five-star reviews for this vacuum, and comments from shoppers describing it as the "best vacuum cleaner" they've ever owned, it's hard to argue with its capabilities.
Many shoppers described it as "excellent" in their reviews, while one even said it's "very manoeuvrable" and "easy to clean" with an "adequate battery life".
Another said it is "easy to operate, flexible, and disassemble" and perfect for reaching smaller areas and hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.
More Shark Prime Day deals to shop at Amazon
Boasting the brand's best hair pick-up design, making it ideal for pet owners, this vacuum comes with anti-odour technology which protects against the build-up of bad odours inside the vacuum, a lengthy 60-minute cordless run time and a removable battery pack for easy charging.
The number one bestseller in steam mops on Amazon, this refined design comes with six reusable, machine-washable pads with three automatic steam settings that can be used across hard floors.
Leave the hoovering to this self-emptying robot cleaner, complete with three deep cleaning modes, laser navigation, and smart technology that actively lifts and lowers your robot to manoeuvre through your home.
Clean up mess fast with Shark's Cordless Handheld Vacuum, great for hoovering up kitchen worktops, sofas and car interiors. Complete with impressive suction, this lightweight and compact handheld model is designed to be on display, always charging in its base, ready for you to grab-and-go.
Shop this corded vacuum if you're in need of strong suction that can pick up dirt, dust and pet hair on carpet and hard floors. It also has LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust, transforms into a portable vacuum to clean stairs, shelves and cars, and comes with a crevice Tool and multi-surface tool.
Offering a 60 minute run time on a full charge, this premium model easily transforms into a hand vac for reaching smaller nooks and crannies. Our favourite feature, however, is its DirtDetect, which detects dirt you can't see and automatically boosts suction power. Genius.
Designed for carpets, stairs, upholstery and even in the car, this gadget has a powerful suction to remove stains and odours, whether that's muddy paw prints or food spillages. Using a mix of suction and liquid, it has a high-pressure spray that rids stains from deep within carpet fibres, all without oversoaking furnishing while being quick drying.