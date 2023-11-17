Shenae Grimes-Beech says it's hard to feel 'sexy' after 'breastfeeding 2 kids'

Shenae Grimes-Beech marks 33rd birthday with reflection about self-discovery after children.(Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images) (Shenae Grimes-Beech marks 33rd birthday with reflection about self-discovery after children.(Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images))

Shenae Grimes-Beech is getting real about postpartum body confidence.

In a candid Instagram reel on Thursday, the Canadian "Degrassi: The Next Generation" actress shared a relatable message about struggling to feel "sexy" again after having two children, Kingsley Taylor and Bowie Scarlett.

Alongside a video of herself donning a black lace two-piece high-waisted underwear and bralette set, she penned, "After breastfeeding 2 kids, feeling 'sexy' doesn't come as easy as it once did."

"If you know, you know," she added.

Grimes-Beech noted for the sake of improving her relationship with her body image, she has "been wanting to change things... about my body for years but I haven't overcome the fear of doing it yet and who knows? I may never!"

The actress, however, emphasized her commitment to embracing her body as it is and finding confidence in her own skin, writing, "So, until I decide if that's for me or not, I'm working with what I've got to make me feel more confident in my skin. Stepping out of my usual cotton basics for something a [little] spicier (but still just as comfy) certainly helps!"

Fans quickly met Grimes-Beech's post with supportive messages.

"I love your honesty so much. Do whatever you need to do to be the most confident version of yourself! Go off, girl!," an Instagram user commented.

"Gotta do what makes you feel your ultimate self!," echoed another fan.

"You're beautiful just the way you are but also I completely get you," someone chimed in. "The kids really suck the life out of us."

"You look amazing!," wrote another.

In September, the mom-of-two shared an Instagram Reel firing back at "keyboard warriors" who criticized her appearance.

After unveiling a dramatic new haircut — a bob with french-cut fringe — she shared a TikTok with the caption, "When people let you know you didn't 'age terribly' because of your wrinkles, it's because of your 'terrible haircut.'"

Story continues

In an emotional video message, she addressed the hurtful comments and opened up about the impact and consequences words can have on someone's mental health.

"I'm not the person that just shows up crying on social media, but these tears have to do with social media," she began, acknowledging the emotional toll online harassment has taken on her. "It's been a sh—-storm of a week."

"Before you start typing under this post or any other, little keyboard warriors, you do not know what somebody is experiencing behind closed doors," she added in her caption.

"Mental health is an issue that is devastating society right now. Yet, when we're typing away behind the security blanket of a screen, so many people seem to have a total lack of compassion," she wrote.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.