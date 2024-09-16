Sheryl Lee Ralph proud of stylist daughter

Sheryl Lee Ralph was thrilled to be styled by her daughter once again at the Emmy Awards.

The ‘Abbott Elementary’ actress wore a classic black halter gown from Versace, teamed with a sleek ponytail and glowy make-up, as she walked the red carpet at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (15.09.24) and she praised Ivy Coco Maurice for helping her be “fabulous”.

Speaking to Laverne Cox on ‘Live From E!: Emmys’, she said: “My daughter continues to be my stylist.

“She continues to earn her stripes as a stylist because we both know it is not easy in the fashion industry.

“This is her third year—to be able to create the relationships that would garner me custom Versace and Cartier jewellery.

“She's doing it. I get to wear it and be fabulous in it, and I'm loving it.”

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old star also expressed her hope to have Denzel Washington cast as her brother in ‘Abbott Elementary’.

She said: “I don’t know if it will happen, but at least I can dream about it.

“My dream family, my brother Denzel.”

Sheryl previously gushed at how much “fun” she has working with her daughter.

She told Byrdie: “I love to slay a red carpet. I’ve been having the most fun working with my daughter, Ivy, who is my stylist.

“It started as something we were going to do just a few times. But every time I had to hit the red carpet, she just kept getting better and better at it. So, now we work together.

“I am very happy she is so good at making these connections and giving other people their shots on the red carpet.”