Shop Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

EDITED BY MICHELLE PRADO, COMMERCE CONTENT DIRECTOR Promotions listed were available when the article was published. Find more Amazon Prime Day Deals here.

After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is finally here. From July 16-17, the ‘Zon is offering out-of-this-world discounts. Back-to-school essentials like laptops and self-care beauty must-haves are all up for grabs. Shoppers can upgrade household appliances and cleaning devices without breaking the bank. And much to our delight, fashionistas can revamp their wardrobe, thanks to the best Prime Day fashion deals.

As much as we love looking our best and staying current on the latest trends, few things feel better than when we can do it all for less. Luckily, we can stock up on viral accessories, like celeb-loved sunglass styles, comfy heels and flowy dresses during Amazon Prime Day. The savings continue, though. Closet staples like hoodies and leggings are marked down too. Check out this round-up of 18 fashion deals you want to use during Amazon Prime Day.