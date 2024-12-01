We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Shop Skechers Cyber Monday deals and get up to 30% off all sneakers, boots, slippers and more
Members can also unlock an extra 10% off the Skechers Cyber Monday deals on sneakers, boots, slippers and more.
What if we told you that among all of the Cyber Monday deals you can snag A+ discounts on podiatrist-approved sneakers? Yup! You can find 'em all at the Skechers Cyber Monday deals, which includes a handful from the brand's beloved Martha Stewart collaboration.
Skechers Go Walk Joy Slip-In Sneakers$41$65Save $24 with code
Hiland Warmed Up Sneakers$48$75Save $27 with code
Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 Snowy Summit Slipper Shoes$50$80Save $30 with code
Glide-Step Pro Slip-In Sneakers$90with code
Skechers Slip-ins Easy Going Dreamers Luxe Vibes$62$99Save $37 with code
Uno Rugged Fall Air 2 Sneaker Boots$69$110Save $41 with code
Martha Stewart Arch Fit Keepsakes Clogs$41$65Save $24 with code
Arch Fit Legend Top Notch Sneakers$69$110Save $41 with code
The footwear brand has slashed the prices on select kicks by 30% (applied automatically at checkout!). Plus, Skechers Plus members can take advantage of an extra 10% off with code BF2024. If you're not a member, don't stress — it's not an exclusive club. It's free to join and it takes under five minutes to sign up (so yes, it's totally worth getting another email in your inbox). Once you're a Skechers member, you'll get to tack on that double discount. Do you see why these are some of the best Cyber Monday deals?
From faux fur-lined boots to slip-on sneakers, there's something for everyone's tootsies. Scroll below to shop some of our favorite kicks to help you kick off the new year.
These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan) and don't often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need.
Not convinced? These are the best slip-on sneakers in 2024, experts say.
Glam up any outfit this season with these faux shearling-lined sneaker mules. They feature the brand's cushioned memory foam insole with a small, hidden wedge for a little lift.
These indoor-outdoor slipper-like suede shoes have a faux fur lining and trim, so they're extra warm. But they also have a cushioned insole for comfort too.
Skechers is known for its slip-in shoes, and this sporty pair is great for long walks, running errands, light workouts and more. It has the brand's proprietary heel pillow and memory foam insoles to provide all-day comfort.
Skechers slip-in boots are a popular choice because you can just pull 'em on and go (as the name suggests), no need to lace them up. They're also practical for cold weather because they have a 3M Scotchgard-treated suede upper with a faux-fur trim and lining.
This sneaker-boot combo is warm and waterproof (like a boot) and provides plenty of comfort and traction (like a sneaker). It has a faux fur collar and a lace-up front, but don't worry, the side-zip closure makes it easy to put on and take off.
Don't miss out on Martha Stewart's collaboration with Skechers, featuring sparkling sneakers, boots and these cozy clogs. They feature a knitted upper with rhinestones, a faux fur lining and, of course, an arch-supporting contoured footbed for ultimate comfort.
These simple leather sneakers go with anything, which is a good thing —they're so comfy, you'll want to wear them with everything. They look like a fashionable pair of white sneakers, but they have a removable Arch Fit insole inside for comfort, and have even received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.