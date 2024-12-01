Shop Skechers Cyber Monday deals and get up to 30% off all sneakers, boots, slippers and more

Members can also unlock an extra 10% off the Skechers Cyber Monday deals on sneakers, boots, slippers and more.

Step into these comfy Cyber Monday deals — your feet will thank you. (Skechers)

What if we told you that among all of the Cyber Monday deals you can snag A+ discounts on podiatrist-approved sneakers? Yup! You can find 'em all at the Skechers Cyber Monday deals, which includes a handful from the brand's beloved Martha Stewart collaboration.

The footwear brand has slashed the prices on select kicks by 30% (applied automatically at checkout!). Plus, Skechers Plus members can take advantage of an extra 10% off with code BF2024. If you're not a member, don't stress — it's not an exclusive club. It's free to join and it takes under five minutes to sign up (so yes, it's totally worth getting another email in your inbox). Once you're a Skechers member, you'll get to tack on that double discount. Do you see why these are some of the best Cyber Monday deals?

From faux fur-lined boots to slip-on sneakers, there's something for everyone's tootsies. Scroll below to shop some of our favorite kicks to help you kick off the new year.

Skechers Glide-Step Pro Slip-In Sneakers $90 with code Skechers is known for its slip-in shoes, and this sporty pair is great for long walks, running errands, light workouts and more. It has the brand's proprietary heel pillow and memory foam insoles to provide all-day comfort. with code Copied! BF2024 $567 at Skechers