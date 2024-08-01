Shop the top back-to-school deals at Amazon — Stanley, Lenovo, Jansport and more

Sending a student back to school in the next few weeks? Now's the time to start stocking up on essentials while they're on sale at Amazon.

While many folks are enjoying those lazy last few weeks of summer, parents, grandparents, caregivers and teachers are going into overdrive with one thing on the brain: back-to-school shopping. Sure, it may seem like the final school bells rang not so long ago but, for many students, the first day of school will be here this month. With that in mind, the hunt for back-to-school deals is on. Whether your kiddo needs a new backpack or you want to surprise your college coed with a snazzy laptop, now's the time to save on essentials for the upcoming school year.

Over at Amazon, shoppers will find major markdowns on top products from all the go-to brands. Sharpie highlighters are just 50 cents a pop, while Five-Star notebooks are more than 40% off.

If it's gadgets you're after, there are big bargains on those, too. This lightweight Lenovo laptop that's an Amazon's Choice pick is down to $340 (from $600) and these noise-blocking wireless earbuds are 50% off for a limited time only.

Rest assured, there are also savings on the classics like Jansport backpacks and Bic pencils. Heck, there's even a discount on our home editor's favorite water bottle, the Stanley IceFlow.

Ready to start checking items off your back-to-school shopping list? Get started with the must-shop back-to-school deals at Amazon below.

Amazon Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger $30 $35 Save $5 Many students leave home early in the morning and don't get back until late afternoon or evening, making a portable charger essential. This popular pick from Anker is compatible with all the latest iPhone models (reviewers say it also works with Androids, so long as you have a magnetic case) and is slim enough to slide into your pocket. Using it is easy. Just attach it to the back of your dying smartphone and it'll start charging right away. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Bic Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils with Erasers $7 $16 Save $9 Whether for taking tests, doing homework assignments, doodling in the margins or jotting notes, every student needs a good stash of mechanical pencils for the school year. This pack of 40 is currently down to just $7, meaning each pencil is just 6 cents apiece. Unsurprisingly, shoppers give these reliable pencils high marks on Amazon. These No. 1 bestsellers have more than 38,000 five-star reviews, with shoppers praising them for their smooth, long-lasting writing (making them excellent for kids who are new to writing and those who have to write endlessly). "They are very durable and not flimsy. I have not had one break. And the lead inside doesn't break constantly." says one student. "These are the only pencils I have used in the last six months. My mother constantly steals them from me, they are so good." $7 at Amazon

Amazon LENOVO IdeaPad 3i Laptop $349 $599 Save $250 Every college student needs a lightweight laptop that can be carried between classes and to and from the library. This Lenovo model is a worthy contender, weighing in at less than five pounds and currently on sale for over 40% off. Price and portability aside, this laptop is equipped with a touchscreen display and Bluetooth and webcam capabilities. It also has plenty of RAM memory to ensure applications and web browsing are all smooth and seamless. "This Lenovo is very similar to the HP except it is faster and has upgraded storage space (more RAM and bigger SSD). Plus, it has the touch screen the HP was missing." said one happy shopper. "Bloatware is minimal ... plus [it has] enough memory to keep a dozen or more browser tabs open. An unexpected bonus is the antiglare screen and [that it's] lightweight." $349 at Amazon

Amazon Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse $37 $50 Save $13 If you've ever used your laptop's trackpad for an extended period of time, then you know it can do a number on your wrists. That's why it's always wise to invest in a mouse, even if you only use it every once in a while. Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers give this affordable Logitech 4.6 out of 5 stars, and agree it's a great value. "[This mouse] has very good glide, [it's] easy to setup, the clicks are very tactile so it sounds nice when you click," one person wrote in their review. "[It] feels high quality." $37 at Amazon

Amazon Five Star Spiral Notebook, 5 Subject $6 $12 Save $6 It may be hard to believe, but not everything has gone digital just yet. If the student you're shopping for prefers written notes to typed ones, then they'll need a good supply of durable notebooks. This No. 1 bestselling Five-Star spiral-bound notebook has always been among the best in the biz, so you should absolutely grab a bunch of these five-subject notebooks while they're on sale. This 200-sheet notebook comes in eight different colors — each heavily discounted with the black being over 50% off. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Jansport Cross Town Backpack $28 $36 Save $8 There's a reason Jansport backpacks have stood the test of time: Their durable canvas exterior is high quality and practically indestructible. These bags can not only survive a full school year (and then some) they are actually machine washable — meaning they'll look good all year, too. This simple, classic, No. 1 bestselling design features one large compartment that can fit notebooks and binders, a small front zipper pocket perfect for a pencil case and a cell phone and side mesh slot for a water bottle. It also has sturdy, well-cushioned straps, making it comfy to wear — even when it's packed to the brim. $28 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $38 at Staples

Amazon Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters, 12 Count $6 $10 Save $4 When it comes to markers and highlighters, everyone knows Sharpie makes the best of the best. So if your student will be spending lots of time annotating books and reading assignments this school year, set them up for success with this 12-pack. It includes six different colors, all of which have a chiseled tip for precise highlighting, even when the writing is teeny tiny. Over 36,000 five-star reviewers praise these markers for their color, quality and long-lasting performance. Said one reviewer, "One of the best features of these highlighters is their ability to resist smearing of many pen and marker inks, which is a common problem with other highlighters." $6 at Amazon

Amazon Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator $9 $22 Save $13 Scientific calculator are likely going to show up on back-to-school lists for students of all ages, so don't miss this near 60%-off deal. Not only does this device add, subtract, multiply and divide, but it also calculates exponents, square roots and more. Amazon shoppers are grabbing this No. 1 bestseller while it's marked down—more than 50,000 have been purchased in the last month alone. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector $8 $19 Save $11 Dorm rooms and desk areas rarely ever have enough outlets for all your gadgets. Rather than constantly plugging and unplugging, grab one of these surge protectors. Not only can you plug in traditional power cords, but there are also for slots for multiple USB plugs. Customers on Amazon give this handy product 4.7 out of 5 stars, and more than 80% of the ratings are five-star. "I love this product!" one person raved in their review. "I bought a total of two to start with then three more for a total of five. They work great, are fast charging, and are very easy to put in the outlet and they stay in place very well! Would highly recommend this product!" Snag this useful multi-tasker while it's an electrifying 58% off! $8 at Amazon

