Shoppers are ditching their irons for this bestselling steamer — on sale for $30
The Hilife steamer makes a handy travel companion for keeping your clothes wrinkle-free on the go.
Heading on a trip soon? During your travels, you may be planning on exploring a foreign city, indulging in a few special dinners aboard a cruise ship, or enjoying evenings out with friends and family on the road. You'll definitely need to grab a few of your favorite outfits out of your suitcase to look the part, no matter the occasion, but, you may not want to rock that rumpled look on purpose. A simple solution thousands of Amazon shoppers and our home and garden writer swear by is the No. 1 bestselling Hilife Clothes Steamer which is down to $30 on Amazon.
Just add water (distilled or purified, please), and in two minutes this 240-ml-capacity steamer will be raring to go, smoothing your garments to perfection.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
While this isn't the lowest price this steamer's been all year, its current price isn't far off. In fact, it's just $6 more than its lowest price of 2024. Also, if you're traveling for an out-of-town wedding or need to get wrinkles out on the go, this steamer will give you so much bang for your buck in the long run.
Why do I need this? 🤔
It's popular for many reasons, including its uncomplicated nature, ease of use for travel and fun factor. Yep, "fun" was a recurring descriptor in the reviews. The heat panel is stainless steel, which is anti-rust and anti-oxidation — and it lasts longer than aluminum models. Plus, it has a conveniently long cord.
The handheld design and the extra-long 9-foot cord make it a cinch to move around, so you can complete the task quickly, easily and some even say joyfully. The petite size of this 1.7-pound wonder makes it particularly popular for travel — it's like a mobile spa treatment for travel-weary outfits.
The Hilife Clothes Steamer also isn't just for everyday garb. The manufacturer recommends it for use on everything from wedding dresses to plush toys, and users have been pleased with the results.
What reviewers say 💬
More than 71,000 shoppers are kinda freaking out about this steamer.
Pros 👍
"Easy to use, compact. Heats up quick. Gets rid of wrinkles like magic." said one shopper.
"This is a great little steamer!" wrote one satisfied customer. "I hate to iron and don’t need my clothes absolutely perfect, just nice and presentable, and this does the trick! Very easy to use, quick to heat up and does a great job [of] getting wrinkles out!! I definitely recommend it!"
Another superfan said: "If you don't have an iron, this is the next best thing. It literally takes one minute for it to heat up, then you are ready for wrinkle-free clothes. I'm obsessed with this."
One frequent flyer wrote that it was the "best small steamer I've had!" adding: "Heats fast, has great steam output and with the extra long cord, I'm able to hang the garment on the shower rod to steam. Really convenient for taking along on a recent trip."
"I used this steamer on my fiancé's wedding shirt and it worked way better than I was expecting!" a five-star fan raved. "I have tried using irons in the past and have actually ruined shirts, so I wanted to give a steamer a try and I was not disappointed! Very easy to use!"
Cons 👎
"Easy to use!" exclaimed a final reviewer. "I used this for several items of clothing, and I was so pleasantly surprised! The only complaint I would have is that the water runs out too quickly. It still does a lot of clothes, though."
One more shopper said it would've been nice if "it had a stand for clothes," but stressed that "it works well and is effective at removing wrinkles."
If you are wishing for wrinkle-free clothing at home and on the fly, this may be your $30 ticket. Happy travels!
This beloved steamer, with over 73,000 five-star ratings, is portable, compact and lightweight, making it ideal for travel.
And to keep your clothes clean while you're away from home, these Tide Liquid Travel Sink Packets are good to have on hand!
Just add the contents of one packet to warm water in the sink or tub, add your clothes and rinse!
"I was determined to travel carry-on only and these were my saving grace," wrote one happy jet-setter. "Perfect small package with no issues with leakage. No overwhelming smell and perfect for cleaning my clothes in the hotel sink."
