Shoppers are ditching their irons for this bestselling steamer — on sale for $30

The Hilife steamer makes a handy travel companion for keeping your clothes wrinkle-free on the go.

Heading on a trip soon? During your travels, you may be planning on exploring a foreign city, indulging in a few special dinners aboard a cruise ship, or enjoying evenings out with friends and family on the road. You'll definitely need to grab a few of your favorite outfits out of your suitcase to look the part, no matter the occasion, but, you may not want to rock that rumpled look on purpose. A simple solution thousands of Amazon shoppers and our home and garden writer swear by is the No. 1 bestselling Hilife Clothes Steamer which is down to $30 on Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

While this isn't the lowest price this steamer's been all year, its current price isn't far off. In fact, it's just $6 more than its lowest price of 2024. Also, if you're traveling for an out-of-town wedding or need to get wrinkles out on the go, this steamer will give you so much bang for your buck in the long run.

Why do I need this? 🤔

It's popular for many reasons, including its uncomplicated nature, ease of use for travel and fun factor. Yep, "fun" was a recurring descriptor in the reviews. The heat panel is stainless steel, which is anti-rust and anti-oxidation — and it lasts longer than aluminum models. Plus, it has a conveniently long cord.

The handheld design and the extra-long 9-foot cord make it a cinch to move around, so you can complete the task quickly, easily and some even say joyfully. The petite size of this 1.7-pound wonder makes it particularly popular for travel — it's like a mobile spa treatment for travel-weary outfits.

The Hilife Clothes Steamer also isn't just for everyday garb. The manufacturer recommends it for use on everything from wedding dresses to plush toys, and users have been pleased with the results.

Have steamer, will travel. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 71,000 shoppers are kinda freaking out about this steamer.

Pros 👍

"Easy to use, compact. Heats up quick. Gets rid of wrinkles like magic." said one shopper.

"This is a great little steamer!" wrote one satisfied customer. "I hate to iron and don’t need my clothes absolutely perfect, just nice and presentable, and this does the trick! Very easy to use, quick to heat up and does a great job [of] getting wrinkles out!! I definitely recommend it!"

Another superfan said: "If you don't have an iron, this is the next best thing. It literally takes one minute for it to heat up, then you are ready for wrinkle-free clothes. I'm obsessed with this."

One frequent flyer wrote that it was the "best small steamer I've had!" adding: "Heats fast, has great steam output and with the extra long cord, I'm able to hang the garment on the shower rod to steam. Really convenient for taking along on a recent trip."

"I used this steamer on my fiancé's wedding shirt and it worked way better than I was expecting!" a five-star fan raved. "I have tried using irons in the past and have actually ruined shirts, so I wanted to give a steamer a try and I was not disappointed! Very easy to use!"

Cons 👎

"Easy to use!" exclaimed a final reviewer. "I used this for several items of clothing, and I was so pleasantly surprised! The only complaint I would have is that the water runs out too quickly. It still does a lot of clothes, though."

One more shopper said it would've been nice if "it had a stand for clothes," but stressed that "it works well and is effective at removing wrinkles."

If you are wishing for wrinkle-free clothing at home and on the fly, this may be your $30 ticket. Happy travels!

And to keep your clothes clean while you're away from home, these Tide Liquid Travel Sink Packets are good to have on hand!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $6 $9 Save $3 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $97 $124 Save $27 See at Amazon

Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum $110 $600 Save $490 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $730 Save $600 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $140 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, 34 ounces $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill and Griddle $200 $370 Save $170 See at Amazon

Momo & Nashi Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Cooking Guide Booklet $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $18 $27 Save $9 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Fullstar 50-Piece Plastic Food Storage Containers With Lids $32 $55 Save $23 with Prime See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier $141 $230 Save $89 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $25 $102 Save $77 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon