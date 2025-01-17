Shoppers say this $27 hair-thickening duo brings thinning locks 'back to life'

The shampoo and conditioner set uses ingredients such as biotin and keratin to encourage fullness — it's nearly 35% off.

Fun fact: According to the American Academy of Dermatology, people typically lose about 50 to 100 strands of hair per day — and that's totally normal. But if you see your scalp starting to peek through a little more than usual, you may want some kind of intervention. What if you could reduce the problem for less than $30? Amazon's top-selling Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set is a popular choice, and right now is a great time to try it out, since the duo is currently marked down to only $27, down from $40 — that's nearly 35% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This popular set, beloved by 17,000+ five-star fans, is marked down to just $27 (from $40). That breaks down to under $14 per bottle. Plus, the generous 16 fl. oz. size will last ages, and it's a fraction of the price of getting professional hair growth treatments. Snag this pair for over 30% off before the price goes up again. And if you select the subscribe and save purchase option, you can score another 15% off if it's your first order.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The formula — great for both men and women — is jam-packed with good-for-your-locks ingredients, like biotin, zinc, collagen, peptides and spirulina extract, all of which work together to help you achieve a fuller head of hair. It's safe to use on colored hair. Got curls? Fine hair? Dry? Oily? No problem!

Don't think we've ever described a deal as "hair raising," but this one qualifies. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

According to this duo's 17,000-plus five-star fans, well, it just works:

Pros 👍

"Hair that has life!" wrote one happy reviewer. "As a postmenopausal woman with thinning hair, this has brought mine back to life."

"Didn’t have super high hopes, but my lord, it’s great," gushed another. "It smells great, my hair is soft (but not too soft), shiny (but doesn’t appear oily), and appears to have gotten thicker in the one month of daily use. Hair holds curls and looks less frizzy."

This thrilled shopper called it their "holy grail" hair product, adding, "I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and deal with mild hair loss and just overall dryness. This stuff is sooo good. I can’t believe how soft and healthy my hair is after one wash."

New mamas also swear by the stuff. One wrote: "I’m in the midst of some major postpartum hormonal hair loss, which resulted in [a] bald spot. I read reviews for this shampoo/conditioner and gave it a shot. So glad I did, as just two months later the bald spot had completely grown in! I’m ridiculously thankful for this shampoo and conditioner — just ordered another batch."

Cons 👎

While the hair-nourishing results are impressive, some reviewers note a less-than-luxurious lather. And those with color-treated hair may want to alternate this duo with a color-saving shampoo to help preserve your shade.

According to one reviewer, "This shampoo smells great but doesn't lather up at all. Also, I could see some of the color in my hair going down the drain."

Other customers adore the product but would prefer a sturdier container: "The push pump from the shampoo container ... did not rise, and once unscrewed it just fell apart," wrote one shopper. "I wanted to return the product but my wife wanted this product so much that she decided to use the shampoo the old-school way. The way it moisturizes our hair and leaves it with a highly scented aroma, We will continue to use both products from now on."

