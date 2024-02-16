Shoppers say this jewelry hack is a 'lifesaver' for loose rings — shop it for $14 on Amazon

Amazon shoppers call these affordable ring adjusters a "lifesaver" for loose rings (Photo via Getty)

Unless you (and your partner) know your ring size by heart, sizing mistakes are bound to happen when shopping for a new piece of bling. Luckily, not every piece of jewelry requires a trip to the ring re-sizer, thanks to these ultra-affordable invisible ring bands from Amazon Canada.

The details

These invisible ring adjusters are a life hack you never knew you needed, especially if jewelry happens to be your love language.

The small inserts are virtually invisible on rings and come in eight sizes, from 1mm to 10mm, to fit your style and needs. The adjusters can be cut to remove any excess material and have an innovative clip-on design for added stability.

Each pack has eight adjuster pieces, so you can mix and match them to your and your partner's jewelry boxes.

'Freaking amazing'

The ring adjusters have collected more than 34,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and a solid average rating of 3.9 stars.

Reviewers call the sizers "freaking amazing" and say you "can't see or feel" them when they're on.

They're "comfortable and barely visible," says one shopper.

The sizers are "very comfortable," echoes another. You "can't feel them throughout the day," and they're "almost unnoticeable."

"Lifesavers," they add.

Invisible Ring Size Adjuster for Loose Rings (photo via Amazon)

$14 at Amazon

A third shopper says they do a "fabulous job" securing loose rings. They work "really, really well," they write, calling them "well worth the money."

While the ring sizers have racked up over 19,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, some say they don't hold up over time and eventually "fall off" your ring.

The verdict

A simple solution to a common problem, these invisible ring adjusters have earned thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and top marks for value, comfort and adhesion. However, some reviewers note they can "fall off" after periods of time, something to be aware of when shopping.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.