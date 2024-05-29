Should schools ban peanuts? What to know as Quebec group calls for end to allergen bans in school

"The 360" shows you diverse perspectives on the day's top stories and debates. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Advocates are calling to remove peanut bans in schools after studies allegedly show food allergen bans are not as effective as people think. But parents of kids with allergies are concerned. (Image via Getty)

What are food allergy bans in schools ?

In Canada, some schools enforce food allergy bans with the goal of protecting those with severe allergies, by preventing staff and students from bringing foods like peanuts and tree nuts to school. Yet, the effectiveness and enforcement of these bans have been debated for more than a decade.

There are nearly 600,000 children in Canada with food allergies, for which there is no cure. Two in 100 children experience a peanut allergy, and severe reactions (anaphylaxis) to such allergies can be life-threatening.

Across Canada, it is generally up to schools or school districts to decide whether to ban allergens like peanuts, or promote an educational approach. Ontario was among the first to implement a comprehensive anaphylaxis policy. The 2005 Sabrina's Law mandates that all school boards must have anaphylaxis policies, and must "reduce the risk of exposure" but the law doesn't require bans. Some schools choose to.

B.C. schools typically implement individualized plans for students with allergies, focusing on training staff and creating allergen-aware environments rather than enforcing bans​. Nova Scotia schools also generally prefer educational strategies and personalized management plans over blanket food bans. Alberta follows a mixed approach, with some school districts implementing bans while others emphasize training and awareness programs, similarly to Manitoba.

Why are people talking about it?

More than half a million children in Canada have food allergies,. (Image via Getty)

Allergy Quebec is calling for the removal of peanut bans in schools, the CBC recently reported, reviving a years-long debate on allergen food bans in Canada. A spokesperson from the agency told the CBC that a study looking at peanut-free schools "actually saw more [allergic] reactions by accident," adding: "I think that it might create a false sense of security; adults will be less aware of the need to treat promptly."

The agency is advocating for improved training to school staff in responding to allergic reactions. Allergy Quebec told CTV: "About 20-25 years ago, when there was a big increase in food allergies among children, the schools didn't know what to do to protect the children because there were so many more children that had allergies so they said let's ban... What we would like to see instead of bans is a general organization around food allergies."

Back in February, an Ontario school made headlines for changing its nut ban to allow children in certain grades to bring them to school. It sparked conversation around whether these bans are even effective — something that a 2021 study has said was inconclusive.

Furthermore, a new study has found that children who eat peanut snacks regularly from four to six months of age and onwards are 71 per cent less likely to have peanut allergy when they're 13. Gideon Lack, professor of paediatric allergy in the UK, told The Guardian there's a "double advantage" to introducing kids to peanut products early on. "You will prevent the vast majority of peanut allergy, but for those cases where you aren’t able to prevent it, you can identify the children earlier when treating them is much easier," Lack said. "Once they are at seven, eight, nine months of age, you have really missed the boat. But even if you do miss the boat, you identify children who have peanut allergy early and can treat them with immunotherapy."

Perspectives

Experts, teachers and parents have been weighing in on how to keep kids safe for years. (Image via Getty)

Lack of evidence on the efficacy of food bans

"We don't have good evidence that these bans do anything to decrease food allergic reactions within the school context." — Dr. Susan Waserman, allergist and professor of medicine at McMaster University​, via Global News.

Parents are concerned about their kids

"Going to kindergarten is a whole other ballgame now. She's going to have friends next to her eating lunches that may contain items she's allergic to." — Jeannine Cafaro, parent of a child with multiple allergies​, via CTV News Montreal.

"I've heard all the complaining about what an inconvenience [it is] that children have all these allergies, like 'What can we even send in their lunch anymore?'... As a mother of a child with life-threatening allergies who could die from eating the wrong thing ... I would hope that a school would do everything they could to protect kids." — Morgan Klachefsky, mother of child with nut allergies, via CBC.

Educational approach over bans

"Education is the foundation of a comprehensive approach to managing food allergies. Ensuring that childcare centres, teachers, staff, and the community understand food allergies as a medical condition and how to help prevent reactions is crucial. This approach reduces bullying and builds inclusion." — Food Allergy Canada.

"I think the biggest thing... it's getting those children used to being around those allergens and making them aware of what they can and cannot put in their mouth, what they should and shouldn’t touch, surfaces-wise... And then also making the other students aware that there is a potential life-threatening allergy in our classroom and to be sensitive to that." — Lisa Galloway, Grade 5 and 6 teacher in Kamloops, B.C.​, via Global News.

Kids should be prepared for risks

"We need to start preparing them for a world where they’re in high school and things are not being monitored the same way they are in an elementary setting, where they could be exposed to the allergen and they have to know how to deal with it and how to manage it." — Dr. Anne Ellis, professor and chair of the Division of Allergy at Queen’s University​, via Global News.

Easing restrictions won't be easy

"Food restriction has been institutionalized now for many years and these are not easy practices to change. But do I see it coming? Yes, in all likelihood it will... Do I anticipate resistance? Of course there'll be.... The anxiety among both the parents and the teachers is probably pretty fierce. So we're expecting that there will be barriers, there will be challenges." — Dr. Susan Waserman, allergist and professor of medicine at McMaster University​, via CBC.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.