Shrewsbury Food Festival to attract thousands

Shrewsbury's annual food festival is set to attract about 26,000 people across the weekend.

The festival, held in Quarry Park and in its 11th year, starts on Saturday at 10:00 BST.

It hosts more than 200 independent food, drink and home and garden stalls, and also offers cookery classes, live music and activities for children.

"Who needs Glastonbury when you've got Shrewsbury Food Festival?" said Beth Heath, director at Shropshire Festivals, which runs the event.

Shrewsbury Food Festival was created when Ms Heath decided the town needed an event similar to Ludlow's event, and it has increased in popularity year-on-year.

Due to its expansion, organisers have created a new layout for 2024, with one entrance only, near St Chad's Church.

About 100 volunteers help with operations across the two-day event.

"When we're absolutely exhausted on a Sunday afternoon, and sitting there going 'why on earth do we do this for a living?' you look around and there's people having fun," said Ms Heath

"Nobody's got their mobile phone out, and they're all doing something together as a family or a couple."

In April, the event was crowned Tourism Event/Festival of the Year at the West Midlands Tourism Awards.

Follow BBC Shropshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More like this story

Related internet links