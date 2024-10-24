Siblings fight for family shop's 132-year legacy

Andrew and Liz Fuller admit running a shop with your sibling has its challenges [Family photo]

A brother and sister duo from Dorking have revealed how they put sibling squabbles aside to help their shop survive high street decline.

Liz and Andrew Fuller are the fourth generation custodians of S C Fuller, a feature of the town's South Street since 1892, selling country-wear and outdoor sports equipment, including licensed guns.

Plagued by shop closures, the town centre has struggled in recent years, worsened by a sink hole which temporarily closed West Street.

But the defiant Fullers said they are not afraid of the future.

“We’re surviving because we sell different products, products that are lifestyle and also products that have a specific purpose," Andrew, a licensed firearms dealer, told BBC Radio Surrey.

“We offer personal advice, we offer a good choice of products. We also offer repairs and servicing, which a lot of people don’t do.

"You can’t get that on the internet.”

The business was originally called S W Fuller, named after their great-grandfather [Family photo]

When it comes to business, this brother and sister admit "it’s challenging" to work with a sibling.

"When you are in business together, whatever’s said, whatever happens, you have to then just go ‘do you know what, we have to agree to disagree’," said Liz.

"And we just get on with things, because you can’t do anything else.”

Among the waxed jackets and fishing equipment are photographs of S W Fuller, their great-grandfather who started the business.

"The business has evolved. But we’ve gone back a bit now to niche," said Liz.

The shop has survived wartime, economic turmoil and even a pandemic. But the family are uncertain who will be next to take the reins.

“We’ve got this far and we’ve done what we need to do and we’ll just see where it takes us,” said Liz.

