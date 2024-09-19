Siblings go on weight loss journey together and lose more than 13 stone

Meet the brother and sister who have lost a combined 13st after a joint weight loss mission. Adam Birks, 27, and Charlie Hodson, 31, decided to make a change after confessing to each other they were unhappy with their weight. Now, they regularly run together and are prepping for their first half marathon in just under two weeks. Adam - who weighed 23st 7lbs at his heaviest - felt "lost" and struggled to leave the house. Gorging on takeaways and constantly binge eating, Adam decided enough was enough after seeing others on social media making a change.