Four signs you’re probably too sick to go to work

It's not always easy deciding whether you're 'safe' to work or not. (Getty Images)

Britons are notorious for going to work even when illness strikes. Even former prime minister Boris Johnson continued to work even when infected with COVID-19 in 2020, before he was forced to stop when he was hospitalised.

While a few sniffles or a mild sore throat may not warrant a sick day, there are some signs you should pay attention to that indicate when you should give your body and mind time to recover - and stay away from the workplace until you do.

1. You have a contagious illness

If you are down with something contagious, stay home - where possible - to avoid passing anything nasty to your co-workers or other people you might come into contact with during your commute.

Contagious diseases are caused by the spread of bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi from one person to another. Some common infections include gastroenteritis, norovirus, influenza (the flu), and COVID-19.

Symptoms of a contagious illness may include:

Sneezing

Fever

Hacking cough

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

These are the signs you should call in sick and give yourself a rest day. (Getty Images)

2. You feel miserable

If you feel generally miserable and too unwell to concentrate, your body is telling you it’s time to rest. Minor ailments such as headaches, aches, coughs and runny noses can be treated at home with over-the-counter medicines that are available in a pharmacy or supermarket.

The NHS recommends treating yourself at home for these symptoms alongside drinking plenty of water and getting rest. If the symptoms persist, you should seek advice by seeing your pharmacist or your GP, or calling 111.

3. You feel exhausted or very fatigued

Feeling too exhausted to work is a good reason to take a sick day. (Getty Images)

Feeling extremely tired, exhausted or fatigued can be a sign of a contagious illness. But it can also be caused by other factors or illnesses, such as:

Insomnia

Stress

Depression

Some medical treatments like chemotherapy

Diabetes

Sleep apnoea

Iron deficiency anaemia

Overactive thyroid

You should stay home and get plenty of rest if you feel too exhausted to work. However, if you cannot explain why you’re tired and you’re not getting any better, it may be a sign of a medical condition.

The NHS advises seeing a GP if you’re worried about tiredness or fatigue.

4. You feel that taking a sick day will help you recover faster

Giving yourself time to recover from illness is important to get you back to doing what you love. (Getty Images)

Working through an illness can often mean being sick for longer because you're not getting the rest you need. It can also have a negative impact on productivity at work, leaving you feeling like you have more on your plate and causing further stress.

But researchers from Nottingham Trent University urge employees to make careful considerations when deciding whether or not to take a sick day. One of the questions that should be asked is, if you do take the day off, will you get better faster?

Dr Zara Whysall, who created a structured process to help employees make these decisions, said: "The most important thing which determines whether going to work while you’re unwell will be beneficial or detrimental to health is making right choice between sickness absence and presenteeism, considering the nature of the illness and your work demands."

