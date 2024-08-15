Sienna Miller Just Shared Her 'Easy' Summer Make-Up Routine And Beauty Secrets

Clearly, Sienna Miller knows a thing or two about beauty. Having worked with the industry's elite make-up artists for years on sets and ahead of events, she's learnt exactly what works for her when left to her own devices.

This summer, that looks like 'fresh skin and lifted eyes' with a 'sunkissed dewiness', she says – executing just that in a new GRWM video published to YouTube.

The tutorial, filmed for Charlotte Tilbury, resonates with many of the sentiments Miller shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar showcasing what's 'authentically' in her beauty bag ('complete with dirty smudges!'). Wielding the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide, Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen and Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer, it's obvious that Miller favours low-key glamour that elevates her natural glow.

When it comes to her Charlotte Tilbury look, she achieves this with thorough skincare application including Charlotte's Magic Cream ('the best prep for underneath make-up') and a spritz of the Magic Hydrator Mist (a.k.a. 'radiance in a bottle'), followed by some sheer coverage courtesy of the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick. This, she says, is 'basically like "no foundation foundation",' because 'of course, we all like to cheat a little bit'. For extra coverage where needed, Miller adds the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer which she describes as 'sleep in a bottle'.

Then, to emulate her favourite vibe of having just been at the beach (but without the sun damage), she applies bronzer where the light catches and reinstates her natural freckles using the brand's Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown. This trick is something she shares in her interview with Harper's Bazaar too, revealing 'I like to add them, occasionally – which is a bit secret that I’m giving away, but whatever!' showing how she also does so with the Utan Pen Freckle & Lip Overliner.

Another technique the actor shares is to use lipstick in multiple ways. After lining her lips 'to be a little bit fuller' with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude, she applies the brand's cult lipstick shade Pillow Talk. 'It’s something but it’s not too much,' Miller says, adding that 'I dab it and with the excess I put it on my cheeks and then on my nose where I would get sunkissed'. Finally, 'if I was on a beach and I was going out for lunch and wanted a little bit more,' she'd add the coral-toned Sexy Sienna lipstick – which was named after her – demonstrating how. And there it is, the star's signature 'summer look wrapped up with the Sexy Sienna at the very end', which we all now want to channel.

