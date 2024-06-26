Sienna Miller Shares Sweet Insight Into Life With Baby Number Two

Sienna Miller might be serving us serious Glastonbury inspiration with her latest red carpet look, but behind closed doors it sounds like the actor’s family dynamic is yet another relationship for us to swoon after today.

Opening up to E! news in Los Angeles at the premiere of her film Horizon: An American Saga earlier this week, Miller discussed how her eldest daughter Marlowe – whom she co-parents with her ex Tom Sturridge – is getting to grips with having a newborn in the household.

‘Initially, it was a lot for her,’ Miller said of her eldest child, ‘and now she is in heaven’.

The star added that her six-month-old daughter, whom she welcomed earlier this year with boyfriend Oli Green is ‘already idolising’ Marlowe and ‘beaming every time she sees her’.

‘Now that the baby can react [she] is clearly in love with her big sister,’ she added.

While she might have been jet setting in recent weeks, from walking the red carpet with her eldest daughter at the Cannes Film Festival last month, and promoting her latest film, she’s looking forward to ‘a bit of sleep’ this summer. ‘I have a new baby,’ she joked.

At the premiere, Miller was photographed wearing an ivory-coloured flou spaghetti strap dress from Chloé, which featured lace inserts in dusty white silk charmeuse.

She styled the look with a vintage gold Bananas necklace in brass, a Pompoms brass bracelet and a pair of Georgia boots in shiny black calfskin, all designed by creative director Chemena Kamali.

During her ELLE UK cover interview in 2022, Miller discussed feeling the ‘pressure’ surrounding whether she should have more children now that she’s in her forties.

‘Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,’ she noted. ‘Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.’

