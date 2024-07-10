Sienna Miller's Wimbledon Look Was Uncharacteristically Traditional

In this most dreary of British summers, Wimbledon is proving to be a ray of light through the otherwise grey and rainy days, providing us with displays of sporting prowess, endless pints of Pimm's, a unique sense of tradition and, of course, some truly excellent fashion inspiration.

Everyone from Salma Hayek, Kim Cattrall and Jodie Turner-Smith to Morgan Riddle has been spotted stylishly watching from the stands since the start of the Championships last week, sporting everything from new-season Miu Miu and summer suiting to boldly patterned silk sets for the occasion.



With no official dress code and increasingly unpredictable weather, Wimbledon can be particularly tricky to dress for – even armed with ELLE's own expertly produced styling guide. But leave it to British fashion darling Sienna Miller to nail the brief on her first outing of the season...

Attending the world-famous event in SW19 yesterday to watch the action-packed Medvedev vs Sinner match alongside partner Oli Green, the actor swapped her usual floaty boho dresses and towering Chloé wedges for an uncharacteristically Fifties-inspired, ultra-polished look by Prada.

In a nod to 'Wimbledon whites' as well as the sense of occasion that comes with a seat in the Royal Box, Miller stepped out in a polka-dot two-piece featuring a cropped blouse with contrasting beige cuffs and collar, and a pleated skirt cut demurely to the lower calf.

But for the sliver of exposed torso, cult handbag, logo heeled sandals and tousled hairstyle, it's a look that wouldn't be out of place on someone like Kate Middleton – and while a distinct departure from Miller's usual easy-breezy boho style, it's still has something of her signature effortless elegance that we all know and love.

Those with tournament tickets, take note – and we'd seriously advise following in Sienna's footsteps when it comes to accessorising with a giant umbrella, too.

