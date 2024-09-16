Simone Ashley oozes autumn cool-girl in knitted mini dress at London Fashion Week

Simone Ashley attends the 16Arlington Runway Show at Royal Academy of Arts on September 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage) (Dave Benett)

The expectation for sartorial greatness at London Fashion Week is always high, and once again this year, the cool-girls and industry tastemakers alike have delivered.

From the eclectic street style to the stylish front row and famous faces on the runway, the spring/summer '25 shows have not disappointed one bit.

You may also like

The latest fashionista to give us some major seasonal dressing inspiration is Simone Ashley. The Bridgerton actress attended the 16Arlington show (the brand approved by It-girls across the globe) and her stunning mini dress has gone straight to the top of our Pinterest moodboards.

Simone Ashley stunned at the 16Arlington show during London Fashion Week (Dave Benett)

The 29-year-old stunned in a dazzling mint green mini featuring a high neckline and statement black florals.

Giving her look a touch of transitional weather casual, she paired her mini with open-toe white flat sandals with feminine wrap-around ankle detailing.

You may also like

She carried a mahogany brown croc-print handbag and a small pair of gold hoop earrings, adding an extra touch of sophistication.

Simone opted for a green mini dress with flat sandals and a brown croc-print bag (Christian Vierig)

Simone is one of many iconic faces to put on an incredible sartorial performance at this season's shows. Others include Harry Styles, Jude Law's daughter Iris, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, aristocratic twins Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan and many more.

On the runway, we saw Jourdan Dunn walk for Tolu Coker, Vick Hope walk for charity Oxfam, and British star Lily Cole walk for Completedworks. Perhaps the most surprising A-lister was Glee star Dianna Agron who also performed in Completedworks designer Anna Jewsbury's theatrical show.

"Hosted in Gordon Square Park in central London, the 20-minute long drama, titled A Stone Is A Small Mountain, saw the stars enact a three-part play while flanked by spectators," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

"Considering that Completedworks is a contemporary British fashion brand known for its avant-garde designs and meticulous craftsmanship, it comes as little surprise that famous faces are keen to be involved with its highly-anticipated fashion week shows."