Singapore Airlines renews sponsorship of this motorsports spectacle

Singapore Airlines will continue its partnership with the pinnacle of motorsport, signing a 4-year extension as the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. The sponsorship began in 2014, and the race will continue on as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. The 2025 race is scheduled for October 3 to 5.

The F1 Singapore GP: Wheel to wheel under the lights

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix Wikimedia Commons

The Formula 1 Singapore GP takes place at night on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the action highlighted by bright lights in the city. The world’s finest drivers pilot leading-edge machinery, as the chase for the title tightens during the season’s latter half. The race has boosted Singapore’s reputation as a tourism and business hub, with many international events scheduled alongside.

Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “The Singapore Grand Prix is an important event in Singapore’s sporting and tourism calendar. It has become iconic not just for showcasing our beautiful skyline, but also for highlighting Singapore’s position as a key global hub. This extension underscores Singapore Airlines’ long-standing commitment to supporting the development of sports and tourism in Singapore.”

Ms. Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1, said: “We are delighted that Singapore Airlines will continue as the Title Sponsor of the FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX. Singapore has become one of the most revered Grands Prix on the calendar, and it is through the hard work and dedication of partners such as Singapore Airlines that we can continue to deliver such a strong event. We look forward to continuing to work with them to further elevate this event for years to come.”

