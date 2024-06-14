Single Woman Tells Sister to Rename Baby After She Chooses Name Already on Her List

On Reddit's "Am I the A------" subreddit, the woman explained how her older sister insisted she couldn't name her newborn son Finnick

A 26-year-old new mother is sharing a frustrating situation involving her older sister.

The woman recently took to Reddit's Am I the A------ subreddit, where she shared how her 28-year-old sister, who's not in a relationship or planning to have children anytime soon, approached her, insisting that she couldn't name her newborn son Finnick.

In the post, the new mother explained how her sister confronted her, asserting her claim on the name because it was on her list of baby boy names.

"Jade came and told me I could not call him Finnick and needed to rename my son because Finnick is on her baby boy name list so she's going to use it one day and not me," the woman wrote on Reddit.

"I laughed in her face and told her to leave and dismissed her request by saying she had no authority in this," she added in the post.

The day after the confrontation, the mother's parents joined the conversation, siding with Jade and urging the mother to choose another name. They encouraged her to consider how she would feel if the situation was reversed.

In response, the mother injected some sarcasm into the conversation, suggesting that if Jade wanted to claim ownership of names, she should get rich quickly and buy them. She acknowledged that this was not how naming rights worked.

Her parents labeled her response as "being a bully," prompting the mother to block them. Now, she's questioning if her actions were too extreme.

Since posting her story on Reddit, it has garnered over 16,000 likes and 2,500 comments, with people offering advice on how to handle the situation.

"You didn't go too far. They went too far with this stupid demand," one user commented. "You go ahead and name your beautiful baby boy Finnick with a great big capital F. Throw in middle names from the men in your family too for good measure so she can't have them either."

"How much selfish someone has to be to tell their own sister they can't name their child a name just because they like it? If they act to you like that, they don't deserve to be in your life, keep them blocked," someone else wrote.



Another person added, "This made me laugh. Is your sister serious? Could you imagine 1 day if her husband didn’t like ANY names on her list? What’s she going to do then?"

