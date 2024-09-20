Sir Cliff Richard's former Surrey home is now for sale

The multi-award-winning British singer lived at the palatial property, known as Charters, for almost 20 years, originally buying it in 1987 for £1.4 million. Cliff sold the house in 2006, downsizing to a smaller place just 20 minutes away.

With seven bedrooms and bathrooms, five reception rooms, tennis courts, a swimming pool, generous staff accommodation, and far-reaching views over St George's Hill golf course and the wooded landscape beyond, Charters is an exceptional home that lends itself to entertaining large crowds.

The sprawling accommodation is currently set up with an east and west wing, five reception rooms on the ground floor, a large kitchen/family room, cloakroom, utility room, and a large master bedroom with views over the extensive plot.

There are four additional bedroom suites, plus a small kitchenette on the first floor. A studio and media room complete this floor, offering an enjoyable feature for relaxation.

Outside, the grounds dazzle with extensive wraparound gardens, two ponds, a woodland area with walkways, private access to the golf course, a large level terrace, and a main orangery for alfresco dining. New owners will also get to enjoy a detached triple garaging with a staff suite and an area for marquees.

St George's Hill, one of the most 'sought-after estates' in the UK, is a 964-acre private gated community in Weybridge. Here, residents can access the golf club, tennis and squash club, restaurant, bar, and more.

This property is currently on the market for £6,950,000 with Knight Frank.

