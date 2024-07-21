Six ways to solve all your summer underwear dilemmas

Ditch your top for Klayd's contouring tank tops, which come in a range of colours

If you’ve ever wilted on the way to work, or got hot under the corsage at a summer wedding, you will know that dressing in the warmer months isn’t as easy as it’s often thought to be.

True, the need for wrapping up in less layers is liberating, as is not having to worry about how to waterproof yourself (although this summer there sadly seems to be a requirement for both).

There’s also no denying how joyfully effortless breezing out the door in just a sundress and sandals is.

However, trying to keep your chic when it’s hot and sticky comes with its own set of challenges. Not least what underwear to wear.

While any old bra and knickers can go underneath your winter jeans and jumpers, when lightweight fabrics, pale colours and summery silhouettes are at play, it’s necessary to pay more attention to your underpinnings.

Avoid sweaty synthetic underwear, opting for natural fabrics instead. “Organic cotton is great for underwear because it’s breathable and keeps the air flowing, so has a cooling effect.” says Priya Downes, founder of Nudea.

A t-shirt bra – like Nudea's (£48) – is a good investment - mike blackett

On particularly sweltering days, try switching structured underwear for more relaxed styles. M&S has seen a 30 per cent lift in sales of its Secret Support vests, which offer wire-free bust support.

The zesty watermelon colourway (£22.50 for two, marksandspencer.com) is currently a best-seller and would look great worn under a sheer shirt and teamed with wafty palazzos. Consider your weekend BBQ outfit sorted.

In fact, the right underwear is key to solving summer’s trickiest dressing dilemmas. Here’s how.

Dilemma: Spaghetti straps

Solution: Non-slip strapless bras

It’s almost impossible to avoid spaghetti straps come summer. Visible underwear somewhat ruins the barely-there look, so a decent strapless bra is a must.

A style with a wide back band will offer more support, and it should feel snug without digging in (you should be able to slide two fingers underneath with ease).

Lingerie expert and founder of luxury boutique Maison SL, Susana Lorena recommends Royal Lounge’s Magic Underwire strapless bra (£79.99, maisonsl.com) which is a long-time favourite among her clients: “one of its great advantages is that it holds you in place well but has no silicone on the bands, which can cause allergies and rashes if you have sensitive skin”.

Wonderbra’s best-selling Ultimate Strapless Bra (£49, wonderbra.co.uk) comes with additional uplift thanks to its signature hand support design. If you’re looking for a relaxed bra to go underneath looser items, try Skim’s seamless Fits Everybody Bandeau (£28, skims.com) which is available in sizes XXS - 4X and 12 skin tone shades.

Dilemma: Lightweight dresses and skirts

Solution: A pretty silk slip

Though lightweight cottons and linen make for cool-keeping outfits, summery fabrics can look transparent, especially in bright sunlight. Preserve your modesty by adding a pretty slip underneath.

“A silk chemise or skirt will give you a smooth line. Silk breathes beautifully, maintaining body temperature much better than polyester or other synthetic fibres,” says Lorena.

Silk slips – like Parasol Rose's – can be best under certain summery fabrics

British lingerie label Parasol Rose specialises in silk undergarments that come in a variety of styles and lengths. Look at the Maria midi (£265, parasolrose.co.uk) and Sophia short slip (£164, parasolrose.co.uk) for classic cuts that will go under most summer dresses.

If you have a specific outfit that needs additional coverage, use the made to order service to create the perfect slip to suit.

Dilemma: White clothes

Solution: Invisible underwear

There’s nothing quite so summery as dressing in crisp white. Although it might seem sensible to reach for coordinating underwear, a white bra and pants will be easy to see. “Nudes or flesh toned underwear is best, ideally the closer to your natural skin tone the better. Pale pinks, beiges and tans are also ok.” says Priya Downes.

A smooth, moulded bra will be discreet under white T-shirts and blouses. Nudea’s Stretch Boss Full Cover Bra (£48 , nudea.com) comes in five subtle shades and is made from antibacterial micro-fibre to keep you feeling fresh.

Seamless knickers are best for avoiding VPL when wearing white on your bottom half. If you’d rather not wear a thong, Downes recommends a boxer short brief which will also give you extra coverage under dresses and skirts.

Try Nudea’s Essentail Bare Boxer (£32 for two, nudea.com). Stripe & Stare’s long-line Hipster Knickers (£18, stripeandstare.com) are made from super-soft, breathable Tencel.

Stripe & Stare's Hipster Knickers are made from super-soft, breathable Tencel

Dilemma: Tricky summer necklines

Solution: A works-under-everything multiway bra

A good wear-several-ways bra will see you through every summer neckline eventuality from halter-necks and racer-backs to plunges and scoops. The Cassie Super Push-up bra (£26, johnlewis.com) is John Lewis’s best-selling bra of the year and with good reason.

It comes with detachable straps that can be worn in multiple configurations and a versatile low-cut front, plus the seamless construction gives a smooth finish under light-weight fabrics and slim-fitting silhouettes. It’s available in beige-y almond or black and sizes 32A-36F.

Dilemma: Thigh-rub under short hemlines

Solution: Anti-chafe underwear

If summer shorts and mini-hemlines have you panicking about thigh-rub, you’re not alone. Marks and Spencer saw a 75 per cent increase in sales of its Anti-Chafe shorts (£20 for two, marksandspencer.com) during last month’s heatwave. The best-selling style features the brand’s signature Cool Comfort technology and lightly shapes hips and thighs for flattering protection.

Bandelettes is the brand to know for thigh-chafing solutions. The signature thigh bands are designed to prevent friction and stay put, even on the sweatiest of days. Choose between plain or vampy lace (£16, bandelettes.com). When extra protection is needed, look at the lacey Allure shorts (£23, bandelettes.com) which come in white, beige and black.

Dilemma: Summer occasion dressing

Solution: Breathable shapewear

When it comes to summer occasionwear, the right underpinnings are essential: “slinky fabrics catch a lot of people out; even if something isn’t super fitted, certain lighting can create unflattering shaddows. If your dress is cut on the bias, or made of silk, satin or even some linens, opt for smoothing shapewear.” says red-carpet stylist Alessia Farnesi.

All in one: Spanx's best-selling bodysuit, £79 - MICHAEL BEAUPLET

The Spanx Invisible Shaping range is made from ultra-thin microfiber that keeps you feeling cool, yet still provides a good level of control. Look at the best-selling 2.0 bodysuit (£79, harrods.com) for an all-in-one smoothing solution. The shaping thong briefs (£60, selfridges.com) work under close-fitting dresses and evening trousers.

If you don’t want to wear a full shapewear piece, Klayd’s contouring tank tops (from £32, klayd.uk) come in a range of necklines and neutral shades.