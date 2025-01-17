You Can Ski Out the Back Door of This $41 Million Glass-Walled Mansion in Telluride

Tucked into a box canyon in the San Juan Mountains, Telluride, Colorado, is best known for its epic skiing and annual film festival. It is also home to some pretty impressive real estate, some of which rivals the massive chalets and plush ski lodges in some of the glitzier Rocky Mountain resort communities, such as Aspen and Vail.

One of the area’s most eye-catching (and expensive) homes can now be yours for $41 million; it is listed with Damon Demas of Telluride Properties/Forbes Global Properties. Located about 15 minutes outside of the historic Western film-worthy downtown core and perched high in the Mountain Village neighborhood, the one-of-a-kind abode was designed by Tom Conyers Architects and built in 2015 by Gerber Construction, with interior design by Thomas Hamel and Associates. Known as Hood Park Haven, the glass-walled alpine contemporary sits on a 1.17-acre parcel and spans 18,400 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It’s been on and off the market since it was built and has been rented for a hefty price during the ski season.

The central great room has towering walls of windows to take in the stunning scenery.

Situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the home is fronted by a lengthy private driveway. Soaring walls of windows make the home feel like a veritable jewel box that frames cinematic views of the mountain landscape. The use of wood and stone and other natural materials gives the contemporary design of the three-story home a distinct sense of place.

At the center of the home, an expansive, near-triple-height great room has two towering walls of windows, both showering the room with light and framing painterly landscape vistas and two imposing stone fireplaces (there are 10 total in the home). The room spills onto a heated terrace. In total, there is more than 5,300 square feet of heated terracing, along with a custom Nespa stone hot tub, two fire pits, and a built-in barbecue.

The spacious main level also houses a cozy family room; a leather-lined formal dining room, complete with a wet bar and private terrace; a charming, light-filled kitchen and a butler’s pantry; and a dedicated ski room with lockers and boot heaters. There are also two en suite bedrooms, each crafted with an array of premium materials like Kansas limestone, Colorado buff stone, reclaimed Oregon timber, and Japanese ceramic tile.

The spacious dining room features a triangle-pattern coffered ceilling.

The principal bedroom suite encompasses the entire west wing of the upper level, comprising a bedroom, two massive walk-in closets, a study, a lavish bathroom, and two massive terraces, one at each end of the massive suite. The elevator, which services all three floors, opens directly into the study, and no matter where you are in the home, but particularly from the primary suite’s terraces or while enjoying time in the great room, there are views of Palmyra Peak, the Telluride ski area, and the San Sophia Ridgeline. The opposite wing houses two additional guest bedrooms.

Finally, the lower level is dedicated to entertainment. There’s a wine cellar; a game room with a billiard area and a private kitchenette; and a wellness area complete with a gym, steam room, and massage space. There’s even a two-lane bowling alley, along with an office/studio, a bunk room, and a 1,200-square-foot garage. And just in case all those amenities aren’t enough, the home’s trailside location has direct access to the Galloping Goose ski run.

Hood Park Haven Telluride Colorado exterior

