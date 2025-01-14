Ski vacations don't have to break the bank: 6 strategies to save on a snowy escape

Ski trips are often seen as the kind of vacation that's only available to the upper crust. Between lift passes, lodging, gear and overpriced on-mountain meals, a winter wonderland getaway certainly can come with a hefty price tag.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

"The biggest thing is planning early," John Steed, owner of Ski Trip Advisors, a travel agency specializing in ski and snowboarding packages, told USA TODAY.

However, he said, that's not the only strategy to make a ski trip affordable. Here are six tips he and other experts recommend if you're considering a mountain vacation and don't want to break the bank.

1. Book early

The sooner you book, the more likely you are to save.

"A lot of these resorts use dynamic pricing, and accommodations use dynamic pricing," Riley Clark, a data analyst at Casino.org, told USA TODAY.

Clark's organization did a data study earlier this winter of prices at the top 20 ski resorts in the U.S. and found a nearly $1,300 spread in what people could expect to spend daily with single-day lift ticket sales, average lodging and food costs. Colorado's Aspen Snowmass and Purgatory were the most expensive and the most affordable resorts in the study.

According to Clark, booking early can help unlock deals that aren't available at the ticket window.

2. Consider a resort pass

Skiers and snowboarders at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort.

Lift tickets and passes often go on sale in the spring for the following winter, and they're usually the most affordable when they first become available. The industry's two pass giants, Epic and Ikon, also offer multi-day lift tickets and other deals to entice skiers to purchase in advance.

Steed said a one-day advanced Epic pass can be as little as $100, versus $300 or more to buy a single-day ticket at the mountain day-of during peak periods.

"The season passes like the Epic pass have really changed how people plan their trips," he said. "You save so much ... it’s worth it to plan early and do one of those passes for sure."

Clark added that mountains often offer discounts for families, children, students, seniors, and others, as well as deals on lodging and meals for pass holders. Steed said travel advisors can help find those deals.

3. Choose off-peak times and locations

Clark said the best time to travel for skiing is early January through mid-February when people are less likely to go on vacation.

"Avoid skiing during peak times," she said. "Ski during off-season, also visiting lesser-known resorts."

Melanie Fish, vice president of Global Public Relations for Expedia Group, said considering a trip to Europe instead of the Rockies is also a counterintuitive way to save.

"Compared to the U.S., European ski passes can be up to 50% cheaper, and rates for vacation home rentals are significantly less," she said in an email.

Alison Palmintere, director of communications for Ski Utah, the tourism association for the state's ski resorts, added that smaller resorts often have cheaper lift passes, and taking advantage of night skiing, when less terrain is open, can also be a good way to save.

"Some resorts have lift tickets starting at $19," she said. "I definitely recommend checking out those smaller resorts, especially if you’re just starting out."

4. Look at lodging that's not right at the mountain

Spending the night right on the mountain may be everyone's fantasy, but that convenience comes with a price.

"By staying a little bit further away, you save a ton," Ski Trip Advisors' Steed said.

If you're willing to stay a short walk or shuttle ride from the mountain base, you could save hundreds of dollars a night on lodging.

He and Clark also emphasized that condos are usually a better deal for bigger groups than hotel rooms, and come with the added bonus of having space for meal prep, so visitors can pack lunches and make dinner and not have to spend $27 on a plate of chicken nuggets on the mountain.

5. Take advantage of ski swaps for gear

Another big barrier to entry for people considering skiing for the first time is getting the gear. A pair of skis or a snowboard can cost hundreds of dollars, and all the other kit – boots, helmet, goggles, gloves, base layers, a jacket, snow pants – adds up.

But there are ways to save on all that, too.

"Ski swaps are great; often, local ski shops will have second-hand gear on sale in the fall," Palmintere said. "Many ski shops, at least here in Utah, will offer season-long rentals. They’re super affordable."

Clark said it's also a good idea to look online for used gear if you're coming from an area that doesn't have a big ski community, or to borrow from friends or family if you can.

Steed said renting gear at the mountain is also usually not cost-effective, especially if you don't reserve it in advance.

"You’re going to pay sometimes twice as much," he said. "If you can fly with ski gear for free or at a limited cost, renting gear in your hometown and traveling with it is often cheaper." Making a detour to a local ski shop between the airport and the mountain is another way to save, according to Steed.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

