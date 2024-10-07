How skiers can travel by train to the slopes this winter

In an extension to the previous schedule, this season Eurostar’s winter snow train includes services during the February half-term holidays and capacity on the train has been increased by more than a third.

In 2023, Eurostar relaunched its winter service to the slopes with a major difference to pre-Covid: a change of trains in Lille instead of a direct run down to the Alps. For the 2024/25 season the so-called “snow train” will run for a month longer than it did last season, from December to March, but will still require skiers to pause at Lille.

The train will carry 347 skiers and snowboarders (last year, it took just 250), setting off from London St Pancras every Saturday morning from December 21, 2024 until March 1, 2025, before connecting in Lille with a service that will stop at Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers-Salins-Brides-Les-Bains, Aime-la-Plagne, Landry and Bourg-Saint-Maurice. Return journeys take place every Sunday, from December 29, 2024 until March 2, 2025.

The Saturday outward-Sunday return service means, like last season, skiers heading to the Alps using the snow train will be able to enjoy seven full days on the slopes without losing sleep.

Eurostar's snow train offers easy access to Les Arcs as well as Val d'Isère, Tignes, La Rosière and resorts in the Three Valleys - Andy Parant

Last winter, tour operator Inghams trail-blazed a new ski holiday by train that offered seven nights’ accommodation, seven days’ skiing and an eighth night’s stay at a hotel in Bourg St Maurice ready for the early Sunday return to the UK. Prices for these holidays start at £689pp.

This year, Travelski is following the same model of including an eighth night at a hotel close to the station — dubbed its 7+1 package option — though also aims to accommodate skiers in resort, wherever possible. Packages are now on sale, and include, new for 2024/25, ski holidays in Chamonix and La Clusaz, as well as the previously included resorts of Tignes, Val d’Isère, Val Thorens, Méribel, Brides les Bains, Courchevel, Les Ménuires, Les Arcs, La Plagne and La Rosiére.

Inghams managing director John Mansell told the Telegraph: “We’ve tripled our allocation of tickets for the snow train this year because the eighth night close to the station worked really well. We take skiers from the slopes to their hotel in Bourg where they have a chance to shower and have dinner and be closer to the station for their early departure for the train home.”

Mansell warned that packages for the snow train sell out early, and that peak dates were sold by mid-September last year. However, he said that other options – which involve changing trains in Paris and a transfer from the Gare du Nord to the Gare de Lyon – sell even better than Eurostar’s service.

“The snow train is great for families and people who like to take their own equipment, but many more take the train via Paris,” he said. “If you’re renting a kit in your resort, going across Paris isn’t that difficult and it’s an option all season.”

When do the tickets go on sale?

Tickets from Eurostar went on sale on July 9. Ski-by-train packages are also available from operators and agents such as Inghams, Skiline and Travelski.

Which resorts can I get to by rail?

Eurostar’s snow train offers easy access to Les Arcs (connected to Bourg St Maurice by a seven-minute funicular ride) as well as Val d’Isère, Tignes, La Rosière and resorts in the Three Valleys. Travelski, Inghams and Ski Line all offer holiday packages within these resorts, but the latter two s also offer holidays by train to Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

Find a full list of the best resorts you can reach by train in our guide.

Skiline is also working on a partnership with Rail Europe to offer ski chalet packages with a return – via Paris – on Saturdays. “Transfers are so expensive now, and lengthy, that we hope these chalet packages will be competitively priced,” said Angus Kinloch, managing director. “Plus, many skiers like to get home from holiday on a Saturday night, to have Sunday free to prepare for work.

“We’re also hoping to do something on the City Night Line, a sleeper train that goes through the Austrian Alps, because so many people – especially younger generations – are limiting their air travel now. A lot of skiers want to travel by train.”

What about extra border checks?

And finally, allow extra time at St Pancras this winter. With new EU border checks – arriving from November – requiring Britons to leave biometric data, including fingerprints, in St Pancras before leaving for France, skiers are warned to allow extra time at the station. While the Entry Exit System (EES) rules apply to all non-EU travellers headed for Europe, unlike airports where border checks are carried out at the airport when travellers arrive, French border control will carry out checks before passengers board ferries and trains from the UK.

This article was first published in July 2024, and has been revised and updated.