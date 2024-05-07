These Skirts Are Serving Tenniscore Vibes on and off the Court

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Following in the footsteps of trends like ‘quiet luxury’ and ‘cowgirl coquette,’ ‘tennis-core’ is taking over mainstream fashion. Whether it be the release of Zendaya’s sporty-chic looks in the recent Challengers movie, the rise in pickleball and tennis during the past couple of years, or tennis pros like Coco Gauff becoming bona fide style icons, we’re seeing pleated skorts, white polos, and tennis dresses galore everywhere right now.

While the sport has certainly inspired some runway looks over the past few seasons, tennis-inspired fashion has saturated the fashion mainstream more than ever before this year, with #tenniscore generating an increasing number of searches on TikTok. Whether it’s the quiet luxury feel we get from these country club-centric looks or the fact that we can finally wear skorts in peace, we’re quite obsessed with this athletic aesthetic, which will be our go-to sporty style this summer and beyond.

The great thing about this preppy fashion trend is you don’t even have to pick up a racquet to serve some major tennis-inspired looks this season—especially when you’re opting for a classic tennis skirt. Equal parts functional and fashionable, the versatile tennis skirt (which is oftentimes actually a tennis skort) is an easy-to-wear, go-to piece that you can wear on the tennis court, to brunch, and beyond. Just look at how amazing Zendaya looked in this still-in-stock Tory Sport tennis skirt a few weeks ago while doing press for her new movie Challengers.

Are you wondering how you can incorporate a tennis skirt into your wardrobe? Fortunately, you don’t have to pick up a racquet or play doubles to wear these tennis-core-inspired skirts below.

Lululemon Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt

It’s the simplicity and functionality of this stretchy tennis skirt that make us want to buy it in multiple colors. Whether you’re hitting the ball on the court or just running weekend errands, you’ll love this lightweight, high-rise skirt. Plus, it's made with sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric that’ll keep you extra cool this summer.

Pros:

High-waisted style for tummy control.

Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric.

Four-way stretch for increased flexibility, range of motion, and comfort.

Built-in shorts with silicone grippers to hold it in place while in motion.

Built-in pockets to stow keys, phone, and smaller items.

Cons

One reviewer noted that the material was “staticky.”

Buy Lululemon Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt at Lululemon, $78

Girlfriend Collective Float Ultralight Skort

Looking for a staple summer piece you can wear beyond a workout? This breezy Girlfriend Collective skort is not only the most comfortable tennis skirt we’ve ever worn, but it also features built-in contouring compression shorts that won’t leave you gasping for air.

Pros:

Available in sizes XXS to 6XL.

Built-in compression liner.

Two liner pockets on each side of the inner shorts.

High-rise fit.

Made with sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

Cons:

Only available in four colors.

Buy Girlfriend Collective Float Ultralight Skort at Girlfriend Collective, $62

Staud Court Rally Wrap-Effect Tennis Skirt

The runway meets the tennis court in this Staud wrap-style piece. While we certainly won’t be playing at Wimbledon anytime soon with our subpar tennis game, we will look as chic as Serena and Venus in this stylish skort, which features a flirty split at the front.

Pros:

Elevated, style-forward design for those who aren’t looking to sweat.

Elasticized waist for a comfortable, stretchy fit.

Pull-on style.

Cons:

Dry clean only.

No built-in shorts.

No sweat-wicking material, so it isn’t the best option for those who want to exercise to actually play tennis in it.

Only available in one colorway.

Buy Staud Court Rally Wrap-Effect Tennis Skirt at Saks Fifth Avenue, $165

Abercrombie YPB MotionTEK Lined Pleated Skirt

A seamless blend of function, fashion, and versatility, it’s no wonder why Abercrombie’s YPB MotionTEK Lined Pleated Skirt is a best-seller. The lined skirt is designed with breathable, four-way stretch fabric that wicks away sweat and dries quickly so you can keep your cool on the court, out for a jog, or while running errands.

Pros:

Available in six colorways.

Built-in short lining offers a smoothie effect.

Sweat-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch.

Reviewers say that the lighter colors are not see-through.

Cons:

One reviewer said they didn’t find the pleating details to be flattering.

Buy Abercrombie YPB MotionTEK Lined Pleated Skirt at Abercrombie & Fitch, $60

CRZ Yoga High-Waist Tennis Skirt

This versatile athletic skirt is suitable for most sports—from the tennis court to the golf course to the running track. Whatever activity you choose, you can wear this functional and affordable skort along for the ride.

Pros:

Affordable price.

It has earned thousands of four and five-star reviews on Amazon.

A-line silhouette for a more fitted look.

Built-in inner shorts with anti-slip dots to keep the skort in place.

Available in 18 colors.

Two inner slide pockets and one zippered back pocket.

Cons:

One reviewer says it is hard to remove wrinkles after washing.

Some reviews mention that it runs short and on the smaller side, so you may want to size up.

Buy CRZ Yoga High-Waist Tennis Skirt at Amazon, $35

Beach Riot Gloria Skirt

Who says you can’t add a splash of color to your tennis attire? Though we’re used to the all-white palette—shoes and all—we can’t help but love this vibrant take on a classic tennis skirt.

Pros:

Compression shorts lining that aren’t over-constricting.

Stretch waistband for comfort and mobility.

Stylish pleated design.

Reviewers say it fits true to size.

Matching top available.

Made of sweat-wicking fabric, so it can be worn on and off the court.

Cons:

Only offered in five sizes.

Buy Beach Riot Gloria Skirt at Revolve, $98

Buy Beach Riot Gloria Skirt at Zappos, $98

Rowing Blazers Arthur Ashe Icon Pleated Tennis Skirt

If you’re a hardcore tennis fan, this is a collectible piece you won’t want to miss. Inspired by tennis legend Arthur Ashe—the first Black man to win the US Open and Wimbledon—this white and blue skirt features a little patch of Arthur Ashe that is bound to catch the attention of tennis aficionados.

Pros:

Featured Arthur Ashe logo patch.

Lined with shorts.

True-to-size fit.

Blended polyester performance fabric.

Cons:

Only available in one colorway.

No pockets.

Buy Rowing Blazers Arthur Ashe Icon Pleated Tennis Skirt at Rowing Blazers, $88

