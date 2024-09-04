Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar on THOSE River and Louisa romance rumours - exclusive

When it comes to Slow Horses, no one is safe. After finding love with her colleague, Min Harper in season one, agent Louisa Guy was left heartbroken by his brutal murder in the second instalment.

A pivotal moment for the character, Min's death casts a dark cloud over Louisa, but thanks to her blossoming friendship with River Cartwright, it looks like there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Ahead of the season four premiere, HELLO! caught up with actress, Rosalind Eleazar, to chat all things Slough House. With fans shipping a romance between River and Louisa, we asked the TV star what she really thinks about their dynamic.

Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar) and River (Jack Lowden) in season four (Apple TV+)

"It's a tricky one. I think that they care for each other. They care for each other deeply and obviously after Louisa loses Min, she has a new partner, River," explained Rosalind, 36.

"What's so great about the show is that you keep on seeing different dynamics between different duos.

Read more

"There are quite a lot of overlaps in River and Louisa's personalities, which can sometimes look like they are suited for one another romantically," she continued.

"Jack [Lowden] and I have spoken a lot about what the future of River and Louisa looks like and we oscillate a lot with what we think is the right way. Not that it's solely up to us, but I think that the scene in season three in the car where they open up to each other is where a lot of this talk has come from, and it's really interesting hearing people's opinions.

Louisa and River began confiding in one another in season three (Apple TV+)

"I've found that it's been pretty split between people who are really angry at the thought of them being romantically involved and other people who really want them to have a very complicated relationship, but I think that it's somewhat more platonic. I think there's a brotherly sisterly vibe to them, but who knows what's gonna happen?"

"Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House's already unstable foundations," teases the show's official synopsis. Returning with six new episodes, the cast had a blast shooting it.

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish (Apple TV+)

Saskia Reeves – aka Catherine Standish – told HELLO!: "I was very excited about season four because it has so many extremes, and I also think it's very funny. Catherine is in a very funny situation, and there's a lot of humour that's being got out of it.

The series has a lot of feeling and emotion as well as a lot of excitement and action sequences. And that's always challenging to get that balance right."