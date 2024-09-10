Slowly explore Norway with this new scenic train journey

The Norient Express – a scenic and luxury train journey through Norway – is set to launch very soon.

A Norwegian take on the famous Orient Express, the unique six-day experience will let travellers explore some of the country’s most stunning locations.

Norway's fjords, active adventures and dramatic beauty – not to mention the opportunity to catch the Northern Lights – means the country is regularly voted 'one of the most scenically stunning' in the world and is high on travel bucket lists.

So, in signature 'slow travel' style, soaking the country up gradually via train and savouring the experience seems like one of the best ways to do it.

In terms of the route itself, the Norient Express will depart from the coastal city of Bergen and move southeast towards and through Oslo, before heading north to end in the historical Trondheim, with exceptional views of Norway's serene lakes and mountains along the way.

It’ll be a luxurious affair too, with comfortable interior furnishings based on natural and Norwegian materials, an exercise room and an observatory all on offer for passengers.

The two trains running this service will be electrically powered, making the Norient Express not only a slow but a sustainable way to soak up the Norwegian landscape.

Exact details about launch dates and ticket prices are yet to be revealed – but, according to VisitNorway, first trips are planned for autumn 2024.

However, the Norient Express isn’t the only lavish train journey set to launch very soon.

Italy's first luxury train, La Dolce Vita Orient Express, will commence its journeys in spring 2025 – with nine itineraries to choose from, depending on the time of year.



