Smallholder with 100 rescue animals ordered off her land by council

A smallholder with 100 rescue animals has been ordered off her land by a council - despite the previous owner winning the right to stay. Tracey Milton moved to the five acre plot in the Scottish Borders from her home county of Somerset around 14 months ago. She purchased the land from a previous owner who lived in a static caravan on site - and raises chickens, alpacas, geese, pigs, Shetland ponies and a parrot. The previous owner had been denied permission to live on the land in 2004 but successfully appealed and won. When purchasing the property from them Tracey came to an agreement with a neighbouring landowner to supply electricity and water. During the sale she was never informed that she may not be able to live on site near Selkirk. But after living in her own static caravan on the property for four months, Scottish Borders Council enforcement officers arrived to order Tracey to leave. Now Tracey says she will fight to remain on the land to look after her over 100 rescued animals.