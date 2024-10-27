Snack on pistachios, eat strawberries, reconsider your sleep position and 10 more health tips to help you have a great week

Hello, health and wellness enthusiasts! My name is Kaitlin, here to bring you tips on how to live your best life.

This week marked a major one for recalls, with McDonald’s seeing an E. coli outbreak linked to an ingredient in its Quarter Pounder hamburger sandwich. The fast food chain is just one of several companies navigating the risk of food-borne illness, however — Costco recently recalled packaged chicken and salmon products, while TreeHouse Foods pulled frozen waffles. Concerned you may have purchased food that was recalled? Don’t use the product, and look up the specific item on the Food and Drug Administration website. You may also want to clean your fridge, in case there is any risk of cross contamination.

🍓 Snack on strawberries

One to four cups of strawberries a day can lead to great benefits for your heart, according to new research from the University of California, Davis which found that eating this fruit helps lower bad cholesterol levels while also reducing inflammation. Blend strawberries into a smoothie, toss some in your oatmeal or even dunk some in chocolate or whipped cream for a healthy dessert.

👁️ Eat pistachios for eye health

Pistachios are having a moment on social media, thanks to viral desserts like the Dubai chocolate bar, which contains pistachio cream, pistachio chocolate chip cookies or even pistachio martinis. But did you know they can also improve your eye health? A study from Tufts University found that consuming two ounces of pistachios daily increased macular pigment optical density (MPOD), which protects the eyes from blue light and age-related damage. That’s not the only reason to snack on these nuts, though: in addition to fiber and protein, pistachios are a natural source of potassium and feature heart-healthy compounds like antioxidants.

🥤 Try elderberry juice

You may have heard that elderberries have cold-fighting powers, a theory in need of more research. Now there may be other benefits to the berry due to a recent study showing the plant’s potential to improve gut health, increase fat burning and lower blood sugar levels in overweight adults. The premise is that elderberries are rich in anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid with known health benefits against obesity-related diseases.

🎱 Follow the essential 8

Strokes — aka a loss of blood flow to the brain, typically caused by a blood clot or damaged blood vessel — are a major health concern, specifically as we age. Each year, more than 795,000 Americans experience a stroke, which can lead to serious complications like cognitive impairments or even death. Now, the American Stroke Association has updated its stroke guidance — for the first time since 2014.

While there’s an overwhelming amount of information out there on how to best prevent this medical emergency, the organization says there are eight essential things you can do to prevent this potentially life-changing situation. In general, you should:

Eat a healthy diet

Stay physically active

Avoid smoking

Get enough sleep

Manage your blood pressure

Control your cholesterol

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Keep a healthy weight

Following these tips may help prevent stroke risk by up to 80%, as well as ward off other diseases that could affect your health.

🥦 Eat more fiber

One viral trend you can get behind? “Fibermaxxing,” that is, eating lots of fiber-rich foods. Fiber is great for you — it can help regulate digestion, lower cholesterol and maintain healthy blood sugar levels — and most people don’t get the USDA’s recommendation of 28 grams per day. Want to get in on the trend? Start simple: Add a dense bean salad to your lunch or grab a bag of nuts as a midday snack. Just be mindful to start gradually, as eating too much fiber can lead to gastrointestinal issues.

👨‍⚕️ Get your skin checked

Good Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion needed Mohs surgery to remove skin that contained basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer — and now he’s warning everyone to use proper sun protection when outdoors. In addition to always wearing sunscreen — yes, even on cold or cloudy days! — you should also make an annual appointment, ideally with a dermatologist, to get your skin checked. It’s possible for new growths to appear in places you may not ordinarily see, such as your scalp or the back of your neck, which a medical professional can assess for you.

🥬 Eat these nutrient-dense veggies

Ever wonder what vegetables are really best? When it comes to nutrient density, watercress comes out on top, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other great options that ranked highly on the nutrient density scale include Chinese cabbage, chard, beet greens and spinach — all leafy greens. Make them the base of a salad, sauté them or top a sandwich with them for some extra crunch.

🧠 Stop overthinking

Do you find yourself ruminating too much? While it can be hard to quiet the noise in your head, Fortune magazine rounded up some useful strategies. Motivational speaker Mel Robbins recommends counting down to five, getting up and then shifting your attention to something else. Five seconds not enough to switch gears? Try incorporating mindfulness practices like journaling or observing scenery for 10 to 15 minutes and see if your racing thoughts drift away.

🛏️ Reconsider your sleep position

Despite popular belief, there’s no one best sleep position, Today reports. Instead, you may want to think about your own needs and adjust your resting place accordingly. Sleeping on your side — particularly on the left side — may reduce acid reflux and improve digestion, for example. Back sleeping minimizes pressure on joints, but can be a challenge if you have snoring or sleep apnea issues. Unsure what’s best? Talk to your doctor, who can recommend a specific position best for you.

🦵Stand on one leg

Balance is so important as we age, as it can reduce our risk of dangerous falls. Practicing standing on one leg — which can be a good indicator of neuromuscular health — is an easy way to strengthen the skill. Here’s how to do it:

Stand on one leg while keeping your other leg lifted slightly off the ground

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds

Switch legs

Once you master that, see if you can do it with your eyes closed, or if you can lift one leg up while standing on an unstable surface, like a pillow. Set aside some time to practice daily — maybe when you brush your teeth or right before bed — and you’ll be a coordination and balance champ.

🏃‍♀️ Make an exercise goal

Whether you’re new to running or got into the healthy hobby years ago, you may struggle with motivation. One thing experts suggest doing is finding a running-related goal — like training for a 5K — which may encourage you to hit the pavement more than intrinsic motivation can.

It’s not just runners who can benefit from goal-setting, though. More into the squat rack than the treadmill? Make a plan to lift a heavier weight by a certain date to keep yourself coming back to the gym. An exercise class fan? Challenge yourself to attend a certain number of classes in a month, or work your way up from a beginner’s class to a more advanced one in a specific time frame.

🍹 Try a mocktail next time you’re out

Any amount of alcohol is bad for your health, according to the World Health Organization — but sometimes, you want a fun bev. Experts spoke to Yahoo Life about how you can cut back on alcohol without feeling deprived. One simple solution? Ask for an alcohol-free version of a cocktail. While mocktail culture may encourage people to spend time around alcohol (which could be problematic for those with substance abuse issues, for example) for those simply trying to imbibe less, it can be a good alternative, says Suzanne Colby, deputy director of the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at Brown University. Having a drink in hand can make you feel part of the social situation, even if you’re enjoying a zero-proof beverage — and some mocktails even have good-for-you ingredients, like vegetable juices or anti-inflammatory spices like ginger and turmeric.

👠 Skip high heels

Heels may look great, but they can shift the natural alignment of the foot and leg, which increases pressure on the knees. No one knows that better than pop star Christina Aguilera, who just revealed she messed up the cartilage in her knee following years of high-heeled performances. While most of us aren’t heading out on a world tour any time soon, good foot health is crucial in everyday life too. If you must wear heels, aim for 2 inches or less, use cushioned insoles to support your arches and take breaks whenever possible.

