Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Opens Up About Struggles with Lupus and Depression: 'I Was in a Dark, Deep Space'

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is getting candid about her health.

In the premiere episode of the E! docuseries Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story, Cori, 25, opened up about her lupus diagnosis at the age of 6 and how her mental health has been impacted by it over the years.

"Since a little girl I've always been depressed, I’ve always been 'why me?' " she said in the Dec. 5 episode. "Just being young and sick with lupus, it was hard. Going to the doctor's all the time, taking blood pressure medications. So once COVID hit, I was just in a dark, deep space."

According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. The condition has no cure and can often be difficult to diagnose because its symptoms are similar to other diseases.

Christopher Polk/Getty Snoop Dogg and daughter Cori Broadus attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cori, whom Snoop, 53, shares with wife Shante Broadus, said that she became suicidal at one point during the pandemic, and ended up in a mental health facility to treat her depression.

"I was in a mental facility because I tried to commit suicide in 2021," she said, sharing how her fiancé Wayne Duece has been a big part of her support system since they began dating.

"I am so lucky to have Wayne, but still, we’re all going through something. It will be okay, and it does come with time. I feel like, when we’re in a certain space or place, it feels like the end of the world," Cori noted.

The musician also revealed in the episode that she coped by throwing herself into work with the launch of her cosmetics line, Choc Factory.



"I was like, ‘Okay girl, you gotta get out of this s---,' " she recalled during a confessional. "And so I looked online at hobbies and lip gloss makeup came up. I was like, 'I love a lip gloss moment.' I’m like, 'That will be bomb, let’s do that.' "

Elsewhere in the episode, Cori — who goes by the moniker Choc when she releases music — spoke with her best friend Itali Miller about how she works to manage her lupus and take care of her mental health.

"I’ve been off my medications for four or five months now," she told Miller. "Went to the doctor and my labs looked better than ever. I’m still very, very tired, but my body doesn’t ache as much."

Wayne Deuce/instagram Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Duece

Cori has previously been candid about her medical issues and treatments. In January this year, the musician revealed that she experienced a "severe" stroke, leading her and Duece to put their wedding plans on pause.

In September 2023, she told PEOPLE that she made the choice to forgo medications to treat her lupus in favor of holistic treatments including exercising more and consuming herbs, sea mosses and teas.

“I've been good, better than I've ever been,” she said at the time, adding that she opted for the “all-natural” approach because her regimented routine was making her “feel like I was going insane.”

“I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she explained. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

“I have days where I'm sick, but I'm still blessed and able to do what I love to do and to tell my story,” Cori added. “But then there's days I'm like, ‘Wow, I wish I wasn't sick. What would my life be if I was just a normal girl?’ It's part of being human. You're going to have bad days, you're not going to always have good days.”

Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story is available to stream on Peacock.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



