Have a snow day any day with this DIY fake snow recipe: Tutorial

Cody Godwin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Depending on where you live, you might not get to enjoy snow during the holiday season. This may be an upside for some, while others might feel like they’re missing out on a cozy holiday experience that is often romanticized. Cue the snowy sidewalks seen in sappy holiday movies or epic snowball fights in Central Park featuring a human raised as an elf. If you or your kids want that Hallmark moment but don't have easy access to real snow, why not make your own?

You only need a couple of ingredients, and it’s very likely you already have them in your home. Get your kids involved and prepare to get your hands a little messy in this fun craft that can be enjoyed year-round and in all temperatures.

Watch this video to see how easy it is to make fake snow with household items.

How to make fake snow

Here are two easy ways to make fake snow.

  • Method 1: Cornstarch and lotion.

Use your hands to mix the cornstarch and lotion until it is the perfect consistency. Start with a little bit at a time and add more of either ingredient as needed. Once it’s soft and fluffy, it’s ready!

You can also use shaving cream instead of lotion.

  • Method 2: Baking soda and shaving cream

Mix the baking soda and shaving cream with your hands until the mixture is the right consistency and combines to make faux snowballs that don't fall apart.

When using shaving cream to make fake snow, make sure it is the foaming kind, not the gel. You can also use conditioner in place of the shaving cream.

Snow day

Place the faux snow in the freezer for a little bit to enjoy cold snow. Let your kids get crafty and use cookie cutters to make fun shapes, create small snowpeople or form little snow angels using action figures or Barbie dolls.

The snowy mix can also be used for Elf on the Shelf mischief, Santa footprints or booby-trapping burglars when you’re home alone and the rest of your family is in Paris.

Once the fun is done, put the fake snow in an airtight container or a resealable bag and store it in the fridge or freezer. It may need to be fluffed before it’s ready to go again.

