'Snow worries:' Memes pile up after winter storm blankets much of the US
People across the U.S. are hunkering down at home after several inches of snow have blanketed parts of the Central Plains, Midwest and East Coast. And as the snow piles up, so do the memes.
Over 60 million people in the Central Plains, Midwest and along the East Coast are being bombarded by heavy snowfall because of the "disruptive" winter storm moving through the area, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could see snowfall anywhere between 8 and 14 inches.
Areas in Washington, D.C., received as much as 7 inches of snow, a significant accumulation for the nation's capital, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm is also expected to impact travel and bring some places to a standstill, closing schools, roads and creating hazards Despite the inconveniences that come with being snowed in, many are taking to social media and finding humor or beauty in the situation.
Here are some of the best.
It's pretty chilly: Massive winter storm slams country
Horses in the snow
The Kentucky Derby shared an adorable video of horses playing in the snow on X.
"Snow days = best days!" it wrote in its post.
In the video, two horses are seen rolling around in the white, fluffy snow as snow continues to fall around them. When the giant animals stand up, the snow is up to their knees.
Snow days = best days! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/xUiEFg520i
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) January 4, 2025
Chaos in the street (not really)
Whenever the snow hits places that don't usually experience large accumulations, some people overreact while others make fun of them for doing so.
In a meme posted to X, a photo of traffic piling up behind a car on fire is going around.
"After DC gets 2 inches of snow," said X user @JasonGreenwal12, in along with a chaotic scene unfolding in the streets.
The photo is not current or caused by the recent winter storm, but it gets the point across: DC folk just aren't used to heavy snow.
After DC gets 2 inches of snow pic.twitter.com/2V3Qmel1wn
— Greenwald (@JasonGreenwal12) January 5, 2025
Snowball fight
The same user also posted a video of a massive snowball fight in the streets.
In the video, what looks like dozens of people bundled up in winter gear fling snow at each other.
"Welcome to a snow day in Washington DC," the post reads.
Welcome to a snow day in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/tMZe8wdEyW
— DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) January 6, 2025
“What's in a (snow plow's) name?"
While some people are having fun in the snow, others are giggling about the names of Wichita, Kansas' snow plows.
"The city of Wichita KS snow plow names have me GEEKIN," said user @tornadopaigeyy. "I love this country."
In the post, over a dozen snowplows can be seen tracking their way through to clear the frozen tundra left behind by the storm.
The city of Wichita KS snow plow names have me GEEKIN 😭😂❄️☃️
I love this country pic.twitter.com/UiHOhSSsx3
— Paige🌪 (@tornadopaigeyy) January 4, 2025
Some honorable mentions are:
Plowy McPlowface
Only Have Ice for You
Snow Worries
Peppy La Plow
Wichi-Thawesome
The Scrape Gatsby
William Scrape-speare
