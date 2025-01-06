'Snow worries:' Memes pile up after winter storm blankets much of the US

People across the U.S. are hunkering down at home after several inches of snow have blanketed parts of the Central Plains, Midwest and East Coast. And as the snow piles up, so do the memes.

Over 60 million people in the Central Plains, Midwest and along the East Coast are being bombarded by heavy snowfall because of the "disruptive" winter storm moving through the area, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could see snowfall anywhere between 8 and 14 inches.

Areas in Washington, D.C., received as much as 7 inches of snow, a significant accumulation for the nation's capital, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is also expected to impact travel and bring some places to a standstill, closing schools, roads and creating hazards Despite the inconveniences that come with being snowed in, many are taking to social media and finding humor or beauty in the situation.

Here are some of the best.

Lynn Egan of Hartland has to throw snow almost high as she is tall to clear her drive in Hartland on Feb. 2, 2011. A three-day snowstorm buried southeast Wisconsin under more than 19 inches of heavy snow.

It's pretty chilly: Massive winter storm slams country

Horses in the snow

The Kentucky Derby shared an adorable video of horses playing in the snow on X.

"Snow days = best days!" it wrote in its post.

In the video, two horses are seen rolling around in the white, fluffy snow as snow continues to fall around them. When the giant animals stand up, the snow is up to their knees.

Snow days = best days! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/xUiEFg520i — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) January 4, 2025

Chaos in the street (not really)

Whenever the snow hits places that don't usually experience large accumulations, some people overreact while others make fun of them for doing so.

In a meme posted to X, a photo of traffic piling up behind a car on fire is going around.

"After DC gets 2 inches of snow," said X user @JasonGreenwal12, in along with a chaotic scene unfolding in the streets.

The photo is not current or caused by the recent winter storm, but it gets the point across: DC folk just aren't used to heavy snow.

After DC gets 2 inches of snow pic.twitter.com/2V3Qmel1wn — Greenwald (@JasonGreenwal12) January 5, 2025

Snowball fight

The same user also posted a video of a massive snowball fight in the streets.

In the video, what looks like dozens of people bundled up in winter gear fling snow at each other.

"Welcome to a snow day in Washington DC," the post reads.

Welcome to a snow day in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/tMZe8wdEyW — DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) January 6, 2025

“What's in a (snow plow's) name?"

While some people are having fun in the snow, others are giggling about the names of Wichita, Kansas' snow plows.

"The city of Wichita KS snow plow names have me GEEKIN," said user @tornadopaigeyy. "I love this country."

In the post, over a dozen snowplows can be seen tracking their way through to clear the frozen tundra left behind by the storm.

The city of Wichita KS snow plow names have me GEEKIN 😭😂❄️☃️



I love this country pic.twitter.com/UiHOhSSsx3 — Paige🌪 (@tornadopaigeyy) January 4, 2025

Some honorable mentions are:

Plowy McPlowface

Only Have Ice for You

Snow Worries

Peppy La Plow

Wichi-Thawesome

The Scrape Gatsby

William Scrape-speare

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. You can connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Internet reacts: Snow memes to warm you up and make you giggle