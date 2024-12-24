Social farming is hard work and created a community

On a farm outside Saintfield, County Down, 10 young adults with additional needs get their weekly farming fix.

It's a world away from their home lives in urban areas of east Belfast and north Down.

Jonny Walker of the Four G Day Opportunities group in Dundonald said going to Primrose Cottage Farm has been transformative.

"We've come out here every Monday for the last year and a half," he said.

"The first time we came, we had our eyes opened. The young adults loved it, and I loved it too."

Jonny Walker is part of the Four G Day Opportunities group getting involved in the farm [BBC]

"They work with the donkeys; there'll be paddock management; they'll be filling the bird feeders out in the fresh air. They'll be setting up and taking down the fences for the donkeys and grooming them also. They're chopping logs and putting them away.

The farm is one of 18 across Northern Ireland, which opens its doors for social farming schemes.

Elaine Conlon said the opportunity helps people get involved in agricultural work [BBC]

Elaine Conlon of Rural Support said the farmer gains as much as the participants.

"We work with ordinary family farms and are funded through Daera," she said.

"It's opening up your farm to people who maybe have a support need to get involved with farming and agriculture. Typically it would be one or two days a week for the farmer."

Anne Brown is the farmer at Primrose Cottage and said without the help of the group she would be on her own [BBC]

The farmer at Primrose Cottage is Anne Brown.

"Before, with farming, it'd just have been myself doing the day-to-day tasks," she said.

"But by opening the doors, we have the community. It has been a lonely job, but since social farming has come in here, I very much have a social life with it. I look forward to the days they come out because they bring so much energy and personality."

The group has plenty of laughs along with their hard work.

The highlight is often the goats, particularly a rogue goat called Billy, who gatecrashed the team's project of making an edible Christmas tree for the donkeys by devouring it himself.

The donkeys are the highlight for the team that help out each week [BBC]

Paul and Paige from the group explained what happened.

"We'd just done making decorations for the Christmas tree—carrots, apples and polo mints, and hay for the donkeys," said Paul.

"And then the goat ate it," added Paige.

For Paige, the donkeys set this place apart.

"They're really good, and they're kind. They're my favourite," she said.

Keeley agreed. After making bird feeders, she can't wait to get back to grooming the donkeys.

"I've just put up the birdfeeders; I enjoy it, but I don't necessarily have a favourite [bird] as I'm more of a donkey person."

Jordan agreed too. He said coming to the farm is the highlight of the week, and his favourite part is cleaning out the paddocks.

"I like cleaning up. I've been coming here since 2023."

Members of the team work hard every Monday, and get to spend time looking after the donkey paddock [BBC]

For Jonny Walker, the connection has helped his team, many of whom have autism or Down's syndrome.

"It's brilliant; they're bonding, working together, and in the field in the fresh air," he said.

"I've seen them grow. And some of them are growing independently. You can say to them you do that paddock, and we can leave them. They know what to do and where to go. A few of them would definitely make farmers now."