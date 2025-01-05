Somerset in pics: Fog, fundraisers and fairytales

Emma Grimshaw & Chloe Harcombe - BBC News, Somerset
·2 min read
Glastonbury Tor in the fog. Silhouettes of walkers can be seen around St Michael's Tower.
[PA Media]

The new year is here and has brought a cold snap with it.

Our round-up of some of the best photos from Somerset this week include landscapes draped in fog, a tractor run and a panto villain.

A person out jogging on a foggy morning. They are pictured with their back to the camera. They are wearing a black beanie, a beige jacket, black gloves, grey trousers and trainers with bright orange soles. They're travelling down a lane in Glastonbury which is lined by trees and grass.
[PA Media]

I got chills: It has been a week of two halves when it comes to the weather. The latter half saw fog, frost and snow warnings, but it has not stopped this runner in Glastonbury. If your new year's resolution is to go for a daily run, don't forget the thermals!

A sunrise over Wedmore in Somerset. The skyline is glowing with orange and yellow and the grass is tinted white with frost in the foreground.
[BBC/Dan Pomroy]

Golden hour: This gorgeous sunrise was captured over Wedmore on Friday morning. Many woke up to frosty scenes – it was definitely a day to wrap up for.

Rachel Clark hugging a man. She has blonde hair tied in a ponytail and is wearing a blue WHY charity top with a white long sleeved top underneath. Spectators can be seen in the background of the shot, with many clapping and smiling.
[David Lee]

Celebrations: On New Year's Eve, Rachel Clark completed her year-long challenge to raise money for charity. The Avon and Somerset Police inspector ran a mile every day in 2024, with her final run taking place in her hometown of Frome.

She has raised more than £14,000 for We Hear You, which provides counselling to those affected by cancer.

A line of six red, green and blue tractors driving along road, which is lined with tall bushes and trees.
[Somerset Tractor Runners]

On the road again: Dozens of farmers formed a neat line for their fifth annual New Year's Day tractor run. They were raising money for The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Emma Norman as Queen Grimelda and Olivia Birchenough as Snow White in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Theatre Royal Bath. Emma is dressed in an old hag costume, with a brown cloak and a long nose with a wart. Her mouth is open and she is holding Olivia's wrist. Olivia is holding a bright red apple and has a scared expression. She is wearing a blue and white costume and a red headband.
[Freia Turland]

Just one bite: Panto season is coming to an end at the Theatre Royal in Bath. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs stars Olivia Birchenough as Snow White, Emma Norman as Queen Grimelda and Jon Monie as Muddles. The production ends on 12 January.

Three women stand in a row in a kitchen. The woman on the left holds a baking tray filled with cooked brown sausages while the woman in the middle spoons baked beans from an oval dish on to a plate that already has bacon and toast on it.
[BBC]

A time for giving: Staff and volunteers at the YMCA in Clevedon have been busy cooking up free breakfasts for those in need to help combat loneliness and poverty over the festive period.

Horseriders competing at The Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase in Taunton. The photo is taken from the ground, looking up as four horses jump over a hurdle. Others are further ahead in the race.
[Getty Images]

Flying hoofs: Jockeys gathered in Taunton earlier this week for the Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase. The winning competitor, Ireland's Micheal Nolan, riding on Langley Hundred, won £7,024.

