Somerset in pics: Fog, fundraisers and fairytales

The new year is here and has brought a cold snap with it.

Our round-up of some of the best photos from Somerset this week include landscapes draped in fog, a tractor run and a panto villain.

[PA Media]

I got chills: It has been a week of two halves when it comes to the weather. The latter half saw fog, frost and snow warnings, but it has not stopped this runner in Glastonbury. If your new year's resolution is to go for a daily run, don't forget the thermals!

[BBC/Dan Pomroy]

Golden hour: This gorgeous sunrise was captured over Wedmore on Friday morning. Many woke up to frosty scenes – it was definitely a day to wrap up for.

[David Lee]

Celebrations: On New Year's Eve, Rachel Clark completed her year-long challenge to raise money for charity. The Avon and Somerset Police inspector ran a mile every day in 2024, with her final run taking place in her hometown of Frome.

She has raised more than £14,000 for We Hear You, which provides counselling to those affected by cancer.

[Somerset Tractor Runners]

On the road again: Dozens of farmers formed a neat line for their fifth annual New Year's Day tractor run. They were raising money for The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

[Freia Turland]

Just one bite: Panto season is coming to an end at the Theatre Royal in Bath. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs stars Olivia Birchenough as Snow White, Emma Norman as Queen Grimelda and Jon Monie as Muddles. The production ends on 12 January.

[BBC]

A time for giving: Staff and volunteers at the YMCA in Clevedon have been busy cooking up free breakfasts for those in need to help combat loneliness and poverty over the festive period.

[Getty Images]

Flying hoofs: Jockeys gathered in Taunton earlier this week for the Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase. The winning competitor, Ireland's Micheal Nolan, riding on Langley Hundred, won £7,024.

