"My son was murdered in case of mistaken identity - I couldn't protect him"

The heartbroken mum of a teen murdered in a case of mistaken identity described the moment she found out her son had died - and how she couldn’t “protect him”. Nikki Knight’s son, Mason Rist, 15, and his friend, Max Dixon, 16, were “hunted down” and stabbed in a “revenge attack” after being wrongly identified as culprits of an earlier incident. The two pals were on their way to get a pizza when Anthony Snook, 45, arrived in his Audi with Riley Tolliver, 18, Kodi Wescott, 17, and two teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons. CCTV footage - from Nikki's house - captured the horrific 33 second attack which began when four youth jump of the vehicle on Mason's doorstep, just metres from her the family home in Knowle, Bristol, where he grew up with his siblings.