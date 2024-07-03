Sonic Adds a $1.99 Menu Featuring Tots, Double Cheeseburgers, Shakes and More

The new permanent menu is available all day, everyday

Sonic’s new menu prioritizes all the savings.

The fast food chain announced the new $1.99 menu, dubbed the Funn.99 Menu, which features a snack, entrée and dessert for all $1.99 each.

Available all day, everyday, the permanent menu options include the new queso wraps, quarter pound double cheeseburger, chili cheese coney, small tots and a 16-ounce shake in 12 different flavors.

Sonic’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Dickerson, said that the value menu is “all about choice and fun.”

The deals don’t end with the Fun.99 Menu. Fans can also snag drinks and slushes for half the price whenever they order in the Sonic app.

Sonic has plenty of new menu innovations this summer, including the queso wraps, which come in two flavors. The bacon ranch queso wrap is made with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch and white queso wrapped up in a flour tortilla.

The southwest crunch queso wrap also includes crispy chicken tenders, but with different fixings. A flour tortilla is filled with creamy Southwest sauce, crunchy tortilla strips, melty cheddar cheese and white queso.

Sonic isn’t the only fast food chain bringing on the enticing deals. In June, McDonald’s rolled out a $5 meal deal, which included the customer’s choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich with small fries, four-piece chicken McNuggets and a soft drink.

Wendy's Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag

The president of McDonald’s USA, Joe Erlinger, said that the chain heard "fans loud and clear — they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get."

Wendy's one-upped McDonald's by adding a free Frosty with their own $5 meal for a limited time. The freebie expired but the $5 meal remains. It includes either a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, 4-piece Nuggs, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries and a small soft drink.

