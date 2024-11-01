Sophie Robinson: How to achieve a maximalist interior

Sophie Robinson, House Beautiful’s expert colour columnist, is on a mission to inspire us to bring more colour and pattern into our homes.

In our new Decorate With Confidence video series, interior designer Sophie offers styling ideas, practical advice, and shopping buys to help bring the latest looks and trends to life in an easy, accessible way.

In the second episode, Sophie talks about the maximalism trend. You may think it’s a brave look, but with the right approach, you too can embrace your inner maximalist. A mix of colour, pattern, and textures are all key to this look.

The styling is important too – it’s the more-is-more approach – so piles of mismatched cushions on the sofa, stacks of colourful books, and layered printed rugs. It’s a confident, playful aesthetic, so have fun with it.

If you just want to dip your toe into this trend, why not start with some gorgeous accessories? As a starting point, Sophie has shared a few of her high street picks, and you can gradually build up the look from there. The best news? This is a go-slow approach to decorating, so you don’t need to rush into doing everything all in one go.

Ready to find out more? Watch the video above for inspiration.

