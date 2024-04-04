Sophie Robinson: How to create a kitchen that’s bold and beautiful

When it came to planning my new kitchen, naturally I started with the colours. Neutral shades don’t spark any joy for me, and rather than go down the 'timeless' route, I decided to embrace my love of bold hues and go all out.

The scheme started with the wallpaper, which is from my new collection with Harlequin. With its uplifting reds, pinks, yellows and greens, it provided the overall palette for the room. I went with a Magnet kitchen and the range I chose comes in an amazing 25 colours, so I had plenty of scope to create something that looks bespoke.

Brent Darby / House Beautiful

From the outset I had my heart set on a yellow kitchen as I love the joyful feel it brings, and Magnet has just launched Harvest, a sunny hue that was ideal for our sociable open-plan family space. For me, pink is its perfect partner, so I teamed it with base units in Chalk Blush. Colour blocking gave a freestanding feel, with the tall yellow units having the air of a larder cupboard, and the island standing apart in deep Burlington Red.

Brent Darby / House Beautiful

All three colours were anchored by the floral wallpaper. I love using wallpaper in kitchens, especially for a country house, and if you avoid papering around the hob and sink, there’s no reason not to. If you’re worried about damage, you can apply a coat of decorator’s matt varnish to protect it and make it wipeable.

Once I’d put bold pattern on the walls and colour on the cabinets, I held my nerve and went for an equally striking heavily veined worktop to complete the maximalist vibe. And because the colours used throughout are inherently warm, I chose an antique brass finish for the taps, handles, sockets and switches.

Brent Darby / House Beautiful

Open shelving was a versatile finishing touch – offering a great way to add some personal style and display my favourite pieces of china, pictures and glassware. For me, the aim wasn’t to end up with a pristine kitchen that looks as if it came straight from the pages of a brochure, but to create something personal and unique. The end result suits me perfectly.

