These popular Spanx faux leather leggings are now available with a cozy fleece lining
Plus, they have a shaping waistband so you can look and feel your best this winter.
Leggings are the unsung hero of every wardrobe — they can effortlessly swing from casual to dressed up, making them the epitome of versatility. If you don't want to compromise comfort (understandable) but want to elevate your style, faux leather leggings are your answer.
Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings
However, the chilly weather calls for extra warmth, and that's where these Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings enter the picture. They'll deliver the same chic look as regular leather leggings but with added warmth, thanks to the extra layer of luxe fleece.
So, if you're looking for the perfect blend of comfort and style — with some added cozy vibes — keep reading to find out the scoop on this new Spanx pair.
These leggings were designed with compression and luxe fleece fabric.
The details
Get ready to elevate your winter wardrobe with these Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings — an upgrade from the original bestselling faux leather leggings.
The sleek and smoothing faux leather fabric not only shapes but also lifts (that booty), giving you that confidence boost. And the cozy fleece lining will make chilly days more bearable.
The shaping "power waistband" with core compression will provide a flattering fit that'll slim and support your waist.
Oh, and say goodbye to camel toe situations because these leggings ditched the centre seam for, quite literally, a seamless look.
Plus, the high-waisted design will give some added comfort.
What to wear them with
This blazer was designed with a roomy fit to make layering a breeze, making it an easy go-to for effortless outfits.
This bodysuit features a tummy-smoothing design.
This bodysuit has a built-in shaping panty.
This top is made with a breathable and quick-drying fabric.
This comfy crew is made with a lightweight fabric for top-tier comfort.
This shirt jacket was designed to be the perfect seasonal layering piece — crafted from plush fleece with an easy, relaxed fit.
Shop more of the Spanx faux leather collection
These leggings feature a contoured design to help lift.
Customers say these leggings fit smaller, so consider sizing up.
These leggings have no buttons or zippers for a seamless look.
These pants are made with a flexible fabric, and they're machine-washable, too.
These pants were designed with a slightly looser fit than the Faux Leather Leggings — size down for more of a snug fit.