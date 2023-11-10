Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Believe it or not, Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale is already on

Save up to 50% on vacuums, air fryers & more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These popular Spanx faux leather leggings are now available with a cozy fleece lining

Plus, they have a shaping waistband so you can look and feel your best this winter.

Melina Brum
Updated ·1 min read
Upgrade your winter wardrobe with these cozy faux leather fleece-lined leggings — the perfect addition for a chic and comfortable season. (Photos via Spanx)
Upgrade your winter wardrobe with these cozy faux leather fleece-lined leggings — the perfect addition for a chic and comfortable season. (Photos via Spanx)

Leggings are the unsung hero of every wardrobe — they can effortlessly swing from casual to dressed up, making them the epitome of versatility. If you don't want to compromise comfort (understandable) but want to elevate your style, faux leather leggings are your answer.

Quick Overview
See 8 more

However, the chilly weather calls for extra warmth, and that's where these Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings enter the picture. They'll deliver the same chic look as regular leather leggings but with added warmth, thanks to the extra layer of luxe fleece.

So, if you're looking for the perfect blend of comfort and style — with some added cozy vibes — keep reading to find out the scoop on this new Spanx pair.

Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings

Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings were designed with compression and luxe fleece fabric.

$144 at Spanx

The details

Get ready to elevate your winter wardrobe with these Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings — an upgrade from the original bestselling faux leather leggings.

The sleek and smoothing faux leather fabric not only shapes but also lifts (that booty), giving you that confidence boost. And the cozy fleece lining will make chilly days more bearable.

The shaping "power waistband" with core compression will provide a flattering fit that'll slim and support your waist.

Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings were designed with compression and luxe fleece fabric.

$144 at Spanx

Oh, and say goodbye to camel toe situations because these leggings ditched the centre seam for, quite literally, a seamless look.

Plus, the high-waisted design will give some added comfort.

What to wear them with

Spanx

The Perfect Oversized Blazer

This blazer was designed with a roomy fit to make layering a breeze, making it an easy go-to for effortless outfits.

$220 at Spanx
Spanx

Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit

This bodysuit features a tummy-smoothing design.

$128 at Spanx
Spanx

Leather-Like Mock Neck Bodysuit

This bodysuit has a built-in shaping panty.

$154 at Spanx
Spanx

Better Base Long Sleeve Turtleneck

This top is made with a breathable and quick-drying fabric.

$102 at Spanx
Spanx

AirEssentials Crew

This comfy crew is made with a lightweight fabric for top-tier comfort.

$154 at Spanx
Spanx

Luxe Fleece Shirt Jacket

This shirt jacket was designed to be the perfect seasonal layering piece — crafted from plush fleece with an easy, relaxed fit.

$238 at Spanx

Shop more of the Spanx faux leather collection

Spanx

Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings feature a contoured design to help lift.

$128 at Spanx
Spanx

Faux Leather Moto Leggings

Customers say these leggings fit smaller, so consider sizing up.

$144 at Spanx
Spanx

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

These leggings have no buttons or zippers for a seamless look.

$148 at Spanx
Spanx

Leather-Like Flare Pant

These pants are made with a flexible fabric, and they're machine-washable, too.

$198 at Spanx
Spanx

Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant

These pants were designed with a slightly looser fit than the Faux Leather Leggings — size down for more of a snug fit.

$168 at Spanx

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.