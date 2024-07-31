This spicy chicken chain is coming to South Florida. Here’s how Miami can get a taste

Raising Cane’s, you’ve been warned. You’ve got some spicy competition.

South Florida has its first Dave’s Hot Chicken, as of Friday.

Caveat: Miami-Dade denizens will need to drive to Pembroke Pines for their tongue tingling fix, though we were told more locations are opening in Aventura and Wynwood within the next few months.

Regardless, for fans of Nashville-style fried chicken, drenched in buttermilk and packed with flavor, we have to say this joint is worth the gas money and Turnpike traffic.

A plate of chicken tenders with all the fixings at Dave’s Hot Chicken in Pembroke Pines, the first location in South Florida. More restaurants are planned in Dade County in the coming months

The crazy crispy meets juicy tenders are the name of the game at this open, cheerful spot (each location splattered with graffiti by local artists). You can order them on their own in slider form, with sides of pickle chips; thick, buttery toast; and crinkle fries, which can be subbed for a nice kale slaw.

Pro tip: You’ll want to double up on Dave’s creamy pink signature sauce, part Russian dressing, part heaven.

The seven flavors run from Lite Mild, all the way up to the The Reaper, for which diners — 18 and up, please — must sign a waiver before consumption.

“Due to its extremely hot nature,” reads the ominous sounding release of liability, “[it] can cause you harm, including but not limited to bodily injury, property damage, emotional distress, even death.”

Adventurous eaters shouldn’t necessarily be alarmed, but bringing a carton of milk along for the trip is advised. Fans of YouTube’s “The Hot Ones,” already know the intense pain you’ll be subjected to — the numb lips, watery eyes, flushed cheeks and full-on body sweat. (P.S: All the celebrities who participated on the popular online show survived.)

Speaking of surviving and thriving. Founded by classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan (of French Laundry fame) and three friends, the beloved chain has come a long way since May 2017. That’s when they set up shop in a dingy parking lot in East Hollywood, California, with some foldable chairs and a portable fryer. Initial investment? $900.

One fateful evening, a critic from Eater stopped by the stand and wrote a rave review, cementing their fate by saying their chicken would “blow your mind.” The quartet now have more than 200 brick and mortar locations, with investors like Drake, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan.

“Like so many American dreams, ours had a humble beginning,” reads a sign on the wall about the Instagram fave. “If you ever wonder if your dreams can come true, remember us.”

DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN

15855 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

www.daveshotchicken.com