Spine Doctors Say This Is The 1 Type Of Bag They Would Never, Ever Carry

As someone who likes to be prepared for anything, I typically travel with a full purse. I fill my tote bag with a spare sweater in case I get cold, a large water bottle so I’m never thirsty, sunscreen for reapplying, a makeup bag for touch-ups, plus all the usual suspects including my wallet, sunglasses, keys and more. When I worked in an office, I also toted a laptop daily (in addition to everything listed above).

A person in casual jeans and a top is picking up a large brown leather bag from a couch in a living room filled with plants

Improper bag use can have serious health consequences.

A woman in a sleeveless blouse and dark pants stands outdoors with a red handbag, holding a coffee cup, with modern buildings visible in the background

Spine doctors always avoid heavy one-shoulder bags.

Woman carrying a large tote bag with a recycle symbol and leaves on it, walking on a sidewalk

Dr. Jordanna Clarfield-Henry, a doctor of chiropractic with Health Haven Clinic in Toronto, echoed those sentiments. “The worst characteristics for a bag, leading to potential damage to your back, often involve poor ergonomic design and improper weight distribution,” she explained. “Carrying a bag over one shoulder rather than evenly distributing the weight across both shoulders can cause spinal misalignment and strain.”

Woman in a short-sleeve dress and sunglasses stands on a white balcony, carrying a large striped tote bag, with stairs and a building in the background

Backpacks are better than totes and shoulder bags, but only if you use them properly.

A person standing against a wall, visible from the waist down, wearing denim shorts and sandals, holding a black and pink backpack

The best bag is something lightweight that evenly distributes its load.

Woman in a retro workout outfit posing confidently. She's wearing a yellow headband, blue fanny pack, white leotard, and yellow lace unitard. Her arm is raised

