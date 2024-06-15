Spine Doctors Say This Is The 1 Type Of Bag They Would Never, Ever Carry

If you suffer from back pain, neck pain or stiff traps, your bag might be to blame. “When people wear an inappropriate bag, especially one that places undue strain on the spine, they will frequently develop shoulder pain along with lower neck and upper back pain,” said Dr. Luke Macyszyn, a board-certified and fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in the surgical treatment of complex spinal disorders at DISC Sports & Spine Center.

“These structures are all connected through the large trapezius muscle that runs from the base of the skull to the shoulders, and then to the mid-back. Sometimes, this can arise at the end of the day, but frequently these symptoms begin to develop after days, or even weeks, of using an improperly fitting bag.”

You can cause long-term damage, too. “Many musculoskeletal conditions can arise from improperly carrying bags,” Lees said. “Upper or lower back pain can arise if the gait is changed, or if the person is altering their posture due to an imbalance of weight. Nerve damage can occur if straps are narrow and dig into a person’s skin. Someone consistently miscarrying items may develop back and shoulder fatigue, headaches, back pain and stiffness. Nerve damage can result in tingling or numbness and may lead to weakness or loss of grip strength.”

Even if your bag isn’t causing you pain now, you could be laying the foundation for problems down the road. “Often, physical injuries take a while to become symptomatic, and once they become evident, they can take even longer to heal,” Lees added. “Be aware of your posture and use bags or backpacks safely to avoid long-term damage.”